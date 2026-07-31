'If People Don't Like It They Can Lump It' - Charley Hull Defends Controversial Caddie Prank

Charley Hull is never one to back down on the golf course, and she's not doing it off the course either as she told critics of her caddie prank to "lighten up" at the AIG Women's Open.

Hull revealed before the Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes that she pranked caddie Adam Woodward with a fake scratchcard - making him believe he'd won £100,000 ($135,000) and filming the entire thing.

The 30-year-old has come in for some criticism for the prank, with plenty of talk on social media and with Dame Laura Davies calling it "extremely cruel" on the TV broadcast.

Hull, though, refused to apologise for her prank, and in typical Hull style said: "If people don't like it they can lump it."

Hull, who shot 70 in her opening round at Royal Lytham as she chases her maiden Major title, says she hasn't seen any online comments.

"I don't have any social media on my phone," she said, while adding that she would "100 percent" do it again.

"He thought it was funny after," she said of Woodward's reaction. "He's not uptight. Like it's a joke. If people don't like it they can lump it, do you know what I mean?

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"And people that have complaints about it, I would say loosen up.

"I felt bad for Adsy, but at the end of the day I've just got to have a good week, and at the end of the week I'll buy him 100 scratchcards.

"Hopefully he can earn more money than that as well this week if we play well."