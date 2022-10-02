Ryan Fox Claims Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Title

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After a number of close calls since his last victory in February, Ryan Fox secured his third DP World Tour title as a final round 68 gave him a one shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

After claiming the Ras al Khaimah Classic eight months ago, the New Zealander has had three runner-up finishes, including two playoff losses, as well as multiple top 10s. However, on a day where level-par fired you backwards, it was Fox who held on to pick up his second title of 2022.

Speaking to Tim Barter after his round, Fox dedicated his victory to his close friend and cricket legend, Shane Warne, who regularly featured in the tournament alongside Fox before his unfortunate death earlier this year.

"The only person I can think of is Warnie, he meant a lot to me in this event," explained Fox, who secured a spot at the Masters next year with this win. "We were great mates and it's a shame he's not here, but I'm sure I will celebrate this one with the family tonight. He was definitely helping out there today."

Fox and Warne during the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning the final day it was Englishman, Richard Mansell, who led by four. Going in search of his first DP World Tour title though, the nerves seemed to be kicking in and, after just six holes, his four shot advantage had evaporated, with Mansell two-over and Fox two-under for the day.

That share of the lead soon disappeared though as, on the seventh, Fox fired yet another birdie to move one ahead. Bogeying the eighth, the 35-year-old found his fifth birdie of the day at the ninth to sit one ahead with just the back nine to play.

Three holes in to the final nine and Fox soon jumped three ahead, with two early birdies putting him at 16-under-par and clear of Rory McIlroy, who was also enjoying a great day around the Old Course.

Callum Shinkwin, claimed the team event with his playing partner, Alex Acquavella (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed then that the title was going to be Fox's but, as has been shown time and time again, winning is never easy and, with two holes to go, the New Zealander was just two clear as Callum Shinkwin, who won the team event with art dealer, Alex Acquavella, set the clubhouse target of 14-under-par.

Fox didn't buckle though and, after safely finding the green at the last, he would two-putt for a one shot victory and third DP World Tour title. Entering the top 30 of the World Rankings, the New Zealander also moves up inside the top five of the DP World Tour rankings.