Who Is John Pak's Caddie? Meet Billy Narut

PGA Tour pro, John Pak is making his way at the top level after a stunning college career that saw him sweep the big three college awards in 2021. Just a year prior, Pak initially joined forces with the man who would go on to be his permanent PGA Tour caddie.

Ahead of his Major championship debut at the 2020 US Open, Pak hired his best buddie, Billy Narut to carry his bag for the first time. The Scotch Plains, New Jersey-born pro claimed Low Amateur honors after ending in T51st, apparently planting the seed that would bloom into a beautiful on-course partnership.

Upon turning professional in June 2021, Pak and Narut picked up where they left off, with the latter quitting his job at PGA Tour event sponsor, Charles Schwab to go caddie full-time.

Speaking to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 about his decision, Pak said: "It was kind of a no-brainer for me. He'd caddied for me at the US Open in 2020 and I told him 'hey, I've heard it's a lonely road. You're travelling week in, week out. It'd be nice to have one of my best friends on the bag.'

"He quit his job and sacrificed a stable-income job at Charles Schwab to come and loop for me for a couple of years."

A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour) A photo posted by on

When Pak endured a tough year and lost his Korn Ferry Tour playing rights in 2022, Florida-based Narut stayed on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit to work for Andrew Kozan in the 2023 season.

However, once the New Jersey pro found his way back to the second tier via Q-School, for which Narut was on the bag once more, the pair reunited and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pak and Narut won their first event together at the 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship, months before Pak earned top-30 status and began 2025 as a full member of the PGA Tour.

Also speaking to the Korn Ferry Tour about why he opted to sacrifice a stable job for life as a caddie to one of his closest friends, Narut said: "He's such a hard worker - he's definitely one of the hardest-working guys I've seen out here.

"It's so much fun to travel all over the place. Plus, I love golf and I get to live through him as a good golfer and be a part of it, so that's why I decided to do that."