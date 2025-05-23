Who Is John Pak's Caddie? Meet Billy Narut
Get to know more about John Pak's caddie on the PGA Tour, Billy Narut and the story behind their on-course relationship which began in 2020
PGA Tour pro, John Pak is making his way at the top level after a stunning college career that saw him sweep the big three college awards in 2021. Just a year prior, Pak initially joined forces with the man who would go on to be his permanent PGA Tour caddie.
Ahead of his Major championship debut at the 2020 US Open, Pak hired his best buddie, Billy Narut to carry his bag for the first time. The Scotch Plains, New Jersey-born pro claimed Low Amateur honors after ending in T51st, apparently planting the seed that would bloom into a beautiful on-course partnership.
Upon turning professional in June 2021, Pak and Narut picked up where they left off, with the latter quitting his job at PGA Tour event sponsor, Charles Schwab to go caddie full-time.
Speaking to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 about his decision, Pak said: "It was kind of a no-brainer for me. He'd caddied for me at the US Open in 2020 and I told him 'hey, I've heard it's a lonely road. You're travelling week in, week out. It'd be nice to have one of my best friends on the bag.'
"He quit his job and sacrificed a stable-income job at Charles Schwab to come and loop for me for a couple of years."
A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour)
A photo posted by on
When Pak endured a tough year and lost his Korn Ferry Tour playing rights in 2022, Florida-based Narut stayed on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit to work for Andrew Kozan in the 2023 season.
However, once the New Jersey pro found his way back to the second tier via Q-School, for which Narut was on the bag once more, the pair reunited and have gone from strength to strength ever since.
Pak and Narut won their first event together at the 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship, months before Pak earned top-30 status and began 2025 as a full member of the PGA Tour.
Also speaking to the Korn Ferry Tour about why he opted to sacrifice a stable job for life as a caddie to one of his closest friends, Narut said: "He's such a hard worker - he's definitely one of the hardest-working guys I've seen out here.
"It's so much fun to travel all over the place. Plus, I love golf and I get to live through him as a good golfer and be a part of it, so that's why I decided to do that."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
