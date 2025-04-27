Marco Penge Snatches Major Berth Thanks To Maiden DP World Tour Victory Months After Ban

Marco Penge secured his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2025 Hainan Classic, carding a final-round 67 to triumph by three strokes at Mission Hills Hakou's Blackstone Course.

The Englishman's achievement capped off a tumultuous past six months which began with Penge barely retaining tour status thanks to an inspired display at the Genesis Championship in Korea last October.

That awesome high quickly switched to an untimely low in December, though, when it was revealed that the 26-year-old had breached the DP World Tour's Integrity Program by betting on golf tournaments - crucially, none he was involved in.

Following a three-month ban for his mistake, Penge returned to professional golf and began with some impressive performances, most notably a third at the South African Open Championship in just his second start back.

A solid run during the Asian Swing segment of the season set up a chance for Penge to earn a place at the upcoming PGA Championship - as long as he finished in the Asian Swing top-three - and it was an opportunity he grasped with both hands behind Keita Nakajima and Eugenio Chacarra thanks to a 17-under total for the week.

✅ @PGAChampionship Marco Penge finishes third on the final Asian Swing Rankings which secures his spot at the second Major of the year 🙌#HainanClassic pic.twitter.com/QQ6LqP7D11April 27, 2025

Reacting to his success in China, Penge said: "This obviously means the world to me. It's something that I've always dreamt of achieving - winning on the biggest stage.

"After my time off (for breaching the DP World Tour's Integrity Program), it was the thing that I wanted to really prove to myself and prove to everyone, to show what a player I am.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"My caddie, through that time, has been my rock. And my wife and my whole team - I wouldn't be where I am without them. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

The 2023 HotelPlanner Tour Order of Merit champion began Sunday's final round in a share of the lead alongside China's Bowen Xiao but made a bogey on his second hole as American, Sean Crocker motored past.

Despite birdies at holes six, seven and nine, Penge trailed Crocker by one at the turn and appeared to face an uphill battle to reign supreme.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Yet, four birdies in five holes to start the back nine - punctuated by another bogey at the 11th - helped the Englishman hit the front and cruise towards the line as his rivals all began to falter.

In the end, Crocker and Norway's Kristoffer Reitan shared second on 14-under, Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen was fourth on 13-under, and France's Martin Couvra was solo fifth on 12-under.

Welcome to the winner's circle, Marco 🍾#HainanClassic pic.twitter.com/zKjz2NqEVDApril 27, 2025

Going on to explain how he was inspired to seal a maiden DP World Tour win, Penge said: "We spend a lot of time away from home. All of us lads are doing this for our wives, our families, our kids - to be able to say that I've won on the DP World Tour, when my son's a little older and kind of be a hero to him...

"I walked to the tee, I watched some videos of him laughing and smiling and it gave me a bit of that inner strength today."

Following two appearances at The Open, Penge can now prepare for his first US Major, which takes place at Quail Hollow between May 15-18.