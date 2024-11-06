Who Is Jesper Svensson's Caddie?

After spells on the Nordic Golf League and Challenge Tour since turning professional in 2019, Swede Jesper Svensson’s breakout season came in 2024 with his introduction to the DP World Tour.

Svensson earned his DP World Tour card after finishing fifth in the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca rankings, and it didn’t take long to find his feet on the circuit with a T2 at the Investec South African Open Championship in just his second start of the 2023/24 season.

On the bag for him that week was caddie Xolani “Lucky” Shandu, who was in his homeland for the event – but that was just the beginning of their success on the circuit.

After another runner-up finish, this time at the Bahrain Championship, Shandu was alongside Svensson for his biggest career success to date – victory in March’s Porsche Singapore Classic, as he became the latest in a string of first-time winners on the DP World Tour during the season.

With Xolandi Shandu alongside him, Jesper Svensson won the Porsche Singapore Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Afterwards, Svensson explained how Shandu’s decision-making had helped him at a crucial moment in the tournament. In the final round, he opted to go for the green rather than lay-up on the par-5 14th. That set up an eagle chance, which he took to open a three-shot lead.

"Combined with the Challenge Tour last year and the beginning of this season I've had five second-place spots in the last year," he said.

“I really wanted to come out on top here. There was a couple of times today I told Lucky, my caddie... on 14 we were thinking about laying up we both said 'no, we're not finishing second again' and it was the best shot of the week."

So, what is Shandu’s background as a caddie? Details are scant, but we do know he was caddying as far back as 2014, when he worked alongside Spaniard Borja Virto on the Challenge Tour. He was still with him the following year too, as he claimed two victories. The two then reunited in 2018, with Virto’s best finish being third at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge.

Xolani Shandu used to caddie for Challenge Tour pro Borja Virto (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that early success alongside Virto, it’s no surprise that Shandu has continued to flourish in his career with Svensson. Following Svensson's maiden DP World Tour win, the two continued to thrive as the season continued, with Svensson claiming another runner-up finish, this time at the D+D Real Czech Masters, and fifth at the Betfred British Masters.

The partnership seems destined to take in further new territory in 2025 because, thanks to its success, Svensson stood on the verge of a top-10 finish in the Race to Dubai rankings, with the prize of a place on the PGA Tour within his grasp.