Who Is Isaiah Salinda's Caddie?
Isaiah Salinda is one of the game's rising stars, but who has he had on the bag for him?
Isaiah Salinda is one of the PGA Tour’s rising stars, with some impressive performances since earning his card via the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of the 2024 season, including T3 at the Mexico Open in just his fourth start as a member.
Californian Salinda attended Stanford University, where one of his teammates was Bradley Knox, who would later caddie for him.
During Knox’s senior year at Stanford, he achieved a scoring average of 72.29 from his eight tournaments and was named to the Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team.
While Salinda’s and Knox’s paths crossed during their Stanford years, though, they knew each other long before then. Back in 2018, when Salinda reached the semi-finals of the US Amateur at Pebble Beach, Knox, who caddied for him that week, explained just how far back the two’s acquaintance goes.
He said: “I’ve known Isaiah for 10 years. We played junior golf together, and then being on the Stanford golf team together we spend 20 hours or more every week traveling together, playing tournaments together, and playing practice rounds for six hours.”
It's not just Knox who Salinda has turned to as he has made his way in the game, though. For example, for his maiden Major appearance at the 2022 US Open, he was alongside Jeffrey Lai.
More recently, he has also been seen with Brian Dilley, who has previously worked with the likes of Aaron Wise and Akshay Bhatia.
While Salinda has worked with more than one caddie during his professional career so far, the outcome has been similar, with his career seemingly heading in one direction: up. That was apparent during the first round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where, alongside Kevin Velo, the pair carded a 58 to place themselves firmly in contention for victory.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
