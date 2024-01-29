Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour visits Bahrain for the first time in 13 years as Thorbjorn Olesen looks for his second win in a row
The International Swing section of the DP World Tour season continues with a new event, the Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club, marking the first time the circuit has visited the country for 13 years.
The purse of $2.5m is identical to two previous tournaments in 2024, the Dubai Invitational and last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The winner earn $425,000 while the runner-up will take home $275,000.
Like last week’s tournament, the payouts of over $100,000 will be available to those finishing in the top five, while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top 10.
While those figures are substantial, the prize fund for the tournament is significantly less than the other two big men’s tournaments this week. The PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am has a $20m purse, of which the winner will claim more than the total payout for the Bahrain Championship, $3.6m. In Mexico, LIV Golf Mayakoba has an even larger purse, at $25m, with the winner earning $4m.
There are 3,000 Race to Dubai points available in Bahrain, while players are also competing for a bonus of $200,000, to be awarded at the end of the International Swing in March.
Below is the prize money payout for the inaugural Bahrain Championship.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$39,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Bahrain Championship?
After positively cruising to Ras Al Khaimah Championship glory, Thorbjorn Olesen will hope to build on that success here with a ninth DP World Tour victory.
There are several other relatively recent DP World Tour winners in the field, too, including 2023 Made In Himmerland champion Rasmus Hojgaard, who finished runner-up last week.
Dale Whitnell, who won the 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Pablo Larrazabal, who has nine DP World Tour wins, and reigning Soudal Open champion Simon Forsstrum also play.
Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother, Alex, also plays, while former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger is in the field too, making this his third tournament in succession after rejoining the DP World Tour.
Who Is In The Field At The Bahrain Championship?
Thorbjorn Olesen is looking for his second successive win after claiming the Ras Al Khaimah title, while other big names in the field include Rasmus Hojgaard, Bernd Wiesberger and Pablo Larrazabal.
What Is The Prize Money Payout At The Bahrain Championship?
Players are competing for a purse of $2.5m, an identical sum to that offered at both the Dubai Invitational and last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The winner will earn $425,000, while the runner-up will bank $275,000.
