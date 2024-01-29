Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The DP World Tour visits Bahrain for the first time in 13 years as Thorbjorn Olesen looks for his second win in a row

Thorbjorn Olesen takes a shot at the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championsship
Thorbjorn Olesen is looking for back-to-back DP World Tour wins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The International Swing section of the DP World Tour season continues with a new event, the Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club, marking the first time the circuit has visited the country for 13 years.

The purse of $2.5m is identical to two previous tournaments in 2024, the Dubai Invitational and last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The winner earn $425,000 while the runner-up will take home $275,000.

Like last week’s tournament, the payouts of over $100,000 will be available to those finishing in the top five, while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top 10.

While those figures are substantial, the prize fund for the tournament is significantly less than the other two big men’s tournaments this week. The PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am has a $20m purse, of which the winner will claim more than the total payout for the Bahrain Championship, $3.6m. In Mexico, LIV Golf Mayakoba has an even larger purse, at $25m, with the winner earning $4m.

There are 3,000 Race to Dubai points available in Bahrain, while players are also competing for a bonus of $200,000, to be awarded at the end of the International Swing in March.

Below is the prize money payout for the inaugural Bahrain Championship.

Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$39,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Bahrain Championship?

Rasmus Hojgaard takes a shot at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the biggest names in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After positively cruising to Ras Al Khaimah Championship glory, Thorbjorn Olesen will hope to build on that success here with a ninth DP World Tour victory.

There are several other relatively recent DP World Tour winners in the field, too, including 2023 Made In Himmerland champion Rasmus Hojgaard, who finished runner-up last week.

Dale Whitnell, who won the 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Pablo Larrazabal, who has nine DP World Tour wins, and reigning Soudal Open champion Simon Forsstrum also play.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother, Alex, also plays, while former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger is in the field too, making this his third tournament in succession after rejoining the DP World Tour.

Who Is In The Field At The Bahrain Championship?

Thorbjorn Olesen is looking for his second successive win after claiming the Ras Al Khaimah title, while other big names in the field include Rasmus Hojgaard, Bernd Wiesberger and Pablo Larrazabal.

What Is The Prize Money Payout At The Bahrain Championship?

Players are competing for a purse of $2.5m, an identical sum to that offered at both the Dubai Invitational and last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The winner will earn $425,000, while the runner-up will bank $275,000.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest