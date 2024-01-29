Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The International Swing section of the DP World Tour season continues with a new event, the Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club, marking the first time the circuit has visited the country for 13 years.

The purse of $2.5m is identical to two previous tournaments in 2024, the Dubai Invitational and last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The winner earn $425,000 while the runner-up will take home $275,000.

Like last week’s tournament, the payouts of over $100,000 will be available to those finishing in the top five, while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top 10.

While those figures are substantial, the prize fund for the tournament is significantly less than the other two big men’s tournaments this week. The PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am has a $20m purse, of which the winner will claim more than the total payout for the Bahrain Championship, $3.6m. In Mexico, LIV Golf Mayakoba has an even larger purse, at $25m, with the winner earning $4m.

There are 3,000 Race to Dubai points available in Bahrain, while players are also competing for a bonus of $200,000, to be awarded at the end of the International Swing in March.

Below is the prize money payout for the inaugural Bahrain Championship.

Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Bahrain Championship?

Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

After positively cruising to Ras Al Khaimah Championship glory, Thorbjorn Olesen will hope to build on that success here with a ninth DP World Tour victory.

There are several other relatively recent DP World Tour winners in the field, too, including 2023 Made In Himmerland champion Rasmus Hojgaard, who finished runner-up last week.

Dale Whitnell, who won the 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Pablo Larrazabal, who has nine DP World Tour wins, and reigning Soudal Open champion Simon Forsstrum also play.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother, Alex, also plays, while former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger is in the field too, making this his third tournament in succession after rejoining the DP World Tour.

Who Is In The Field At The Bahrain Championship? Thorbjorn Olesen is looking for his second successive win after claiming the Ras Al Khaimah title, while other big names in the field include Rasmus Hojgaard, Bernd Wiesberger and Pablo Larrazabal.