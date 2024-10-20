Who Are The First-Time Winners On The DP World Tour This Season?
There have been 15 first-time winners on the DP World Tour so far in 2024 - here are the details
The 2023/24 DP World Tour season has been far from predictable, and that’s reflected in the number of players who have claimed their maiden wins on the circuit since the season began in November.
In total, 15 players have tasted victory on the DP World Tour for the first time this season.
LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann set the tone in only the third event of the season, the ISPS Handa Australian Open, where he beat Rikuya Hoshina to not only claim his first DP World Tour win but also a place at The Open.
Following that, there was a spell where some familiar names dominated proceedings, with seasoned DP World Tour campaigners including Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen all adding to their haul of victories before February’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, where this time, it was Hoshino's turn for his maiden title when he beat Ugo Coussaud.
After that, the debut winners came thick and fast, with Dutchman Darius van Driel claiming victory in the Magical Kenya Open later that month, before the SDC Championship crowned another maiden winner in American Jordan Gumberg.
A month later, former World No.1 amateur Keita Nakajima claimed a four-shot win at the Hero Indian Open, before another Japanese star, Yuto Katsuragawa won the ISPS Handa Championship.
At the end of May, the second event of the European Swing took place in Germany with the European Open, where former LIV Golf star, Englishman Laurie Canter took the first prize after holding off Thriston Lawrence and Bernd Wiesberger by two. That was just his second professional win after victory in the 2015 Players Club on the Jamega Pro Golf Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The PGA Tour co-sanctioned Isco Championship in July saw Harry Hall take the honors, before another event in partnership with the PGA Tour, the Barracuda Championship, was won by Nick Dunlap.
Frenchman David Ravetto then followed up his maiden professional title, in February’s Dimension Date Pro-Am on the Challenge Tour, with victory in August’s D+D Real Czech Masters, before his compatriot Frederic LaCroix claimed his maiden DP World Tour win in the Danish Golf Championship.
Niklas Norgaard then won the prestigious Betfred British Masters before Angel Hidalgo beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win the Open de Espana in his homeland.
Finally, another Spaniard, Jorge Campillo, had been close to claiming his fourth DP World Tour win at the Andalucia Masters, but Frenchman Julien Guerrier had other ideas, overcoming his opponent in a nine-hole playoff to secure his maiden DP World Title at the 230th time of asking.
Following Guerrier's win, there are just three DP World Tour events left this season. Will there be more first-time winners as it draws to a close?
First-Time DP World Tour Winners In 2024
- Joaquin Niemann – ISPS Handa Australian Open
- Rikuya Hoshino – Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
- Darius van Driel – Magical Kenya Open
- Jordan Gumberg – SDC Championship
- Jesper Svensson – Porsche Singapore Classic
- Keita Nakajima – Hero Indian Open
- Yuto Katsuragawa – ISPS Handa Championship
- Laurie Canter – European Open
- Isco Championship – Harry Hall
- Barracuda Championship – Nick Dunlap
- D+D Real Czech Masters – David Ravetto
- Danish Golf Championship – Frederic LaCroix
- Betfred British Masters – Niklas Norgaard
- Angel Hidalgo – Open de Espana
- Julien Guerrier – Andalucia Masters
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'It Depends On Who It Is' - Wyndham Clark Calls For Certain LIV Players To Return To PGA Tour
Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, the former US Open winner claimed that those who have 'won Majors and are most likely hall of famers' should be welcomed back to the circuit, despite leaving for LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Veteran Pro Claims Biggest Pay Day Of Career As Single Paycheck Surpasses All But One Of His Previous Seasons
Not only did Julien Guerrier claim the biggest title of his career, but the paycheck from his Andalucia Masters win was more than all but one of his season earnings on Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Veteran Pro Claims Biggest Pay Day Of Career As Single Paycheck Surpasses All But One Of His Previous Seasons
Not only did Julien Guerrier claim the biggest title of his career, but the paycheck from his Andalucia Masters win was more than all but one of his season earnings on Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is The Longest Playoff In DP World Tour History?
Playoffs are often amongst the tensest times in a professional golf event and, as they go on, it can provide an incredible amount of drama!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
DP World Tour Pro Avoids OB Via Unusual Means Before Going On To Win Andalucia Masters
France's Julien Guerrier feared his final-round tee shot on the par-4 10th at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande had sailed out of bounds, only to discover it had remained in play by the barest of margins
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'I Have Watched The First Swing In This Video 50 Times' - Max Homa Reacts To Angel Hidalgo's Crazy Golf Swings
A video of Angel Hidalgo's swings have been causing reaction on social media, with even multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, reacting to them!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
DP World Tour Player Wins Over 170 Pints Of Beer After Making Hole-In-One
After Ugo Coussaud produced an ace during his first round of the Andalucia Masters, he secured a rather boozy prize of his body weight in Estrella Damm beer
By Matt Cradock Published
-
14 Big Names From LIV Golf And PGA Tour On Surprisingly Long Win Droughts
There are 14 big names, multiple Major champions and former World No.1s from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf who are stuck in surprisingly long winning droughts
By Paul Higham Published
-
The 4 LIV Golfers Currently Qualified For The DP World Tour Championship
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are two of four LIV Golf players who could qualify for the DP World Tour Championship.
By Paul Higham Published
-
Chinese Star Wenyi Ding Turns Pro After Glittering Amateur Career
Wenyi Ding has turned professional after earning an exemption to the 2025 DP World Tour via the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking
By Mike Hall Published