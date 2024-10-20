Who Are The First-Time Winners On The DP World Tour This Season?

The 2023/24 DP World Tour season has been far from predictable, and that’s reflected in the number of players who have claimed their maiden wins on the circuit since the season began in November.

In total, 15 players have tasted victory on the DP World Tour for the first time this season.

LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann set the tone in only the third event of the season, the ISPS Handa Australian Open, where he beat Rikuya Hoshina to not only claim his first DP World Tour win but also a place at The Open.

Following that, there was a spell where some familiar names dominated proceedings, with seasoned DP World Tour campaigners including Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen all adding to their haul of victories before February’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, where this time, it was Hoshino's turn for his maiden title when he beat Ugo Coussaud.

Rikuya Hoshino won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

After that, the debut winners came thick and fast, with Dutchman Darius van Driel claiming victory in the Magical Kenya Open later that month, before the SDC Championship crowned another maiden winner in American Jordan Gumberg.

A month later, former World No.1 amateur Keita Nakajima claimed a four-shot win at the Hero Indian Open, before another Japanese star, Yuto Katsuragawa won the ISPS Handa Championship.

At the end of May, the second event of the European Swing took place in Germany with the European Open, where former LIV Golf star, Englishman Laurie Canter took the first prize after holding off Thriston Lawrence and Bernd Wiesberger by two. That was just his second professional win after victory in the 2015 Players Club on the Jamega Pro Golf Tour.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour co-sanctioned Isco Championship in July saw Harry Hall take the honors, before another event in partnership with the PGA Tour, the Barracuda Championship, was won by Nick Dunlap.

Frenchman David Ravetto then followed up his maiden professional title, in February’s Dimension Date Pro-Am on the Challenge Tour, with victory in August’s D+D Real Czech Masters, before his compatriot Frederic LaCroix claimed his maiden DP World Tour win in the Danish Golf Championship.

Niklas Norgaard then won the prestigious Betfred British Masters before Angel Hidalgo beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win the Open de Espana in his homeland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, another Spaniard, Jorge Campillo, had been close to claiming his fourth DP World Tour win at the Andalucia Masters, but Frenchman Julien Guerrier had other ideas, overcoming his opponent in a nine-hole playoff to secure his maiden DP World Title at the 230th time of asking.

Following Guerrier's win, there are just three DP World Tour events left this season. Will there be more first-time winners as it draws to a close?

First-Time DP World Tour Winners In 2024