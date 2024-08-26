Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

David Hillier defends his title at The Belfry as players compete for one of the most attractive payouts on the DP World Tour so far this season

David Hillier poses with the Betfred British Masters trophy
David Hillier clinched his maiden DP World Tour win at the 2023 event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

One of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour calendar, the Betfred British Masters, takes place at The Belfry.

The tournament, which is hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, marks the start of the Back 9 phase of the season - a group of tournaments that will generally feature higher purses than previous events this season, as well as more Race to Dubai points. 

Those will be crucial as the battle to finish in the top 70 of the Race to Dubai rankings and reach the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs heats up.

The 2023 tournament, which was won by David Hillier, featured a purse of $3.5m, and that is the figure on offer this year, with the winner set for payday of $595,000 and the runner-up in line for $385,000.

As for the Race to Dubai points available, there are 5,000 on offer at the tournament up from 3,000 that have generally been available in previous regular events this season.

The start of the Back 9 also means there is another $200,000 bonus payment on offer for the player who finishes top of the separate table at the end of the phase.

The Back 9 events also offer playing opportunities for the leading 15 non-DP World Tour members in the top 70 on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points standings.

Below is the prize money breakdown for the Betfred British Masters.

Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$595,000
2nd$385,000
3rd$220,500
4th$175,000
5th$148.400
6th$122,500
7th$105,000
8th$87,500
9th$78,400
10th$70,000
11th$64,400
12th$60,200
13th$56,350
14th$53,500
15th$51,450
16th$49,350
17th$47,250
18th$45,150
19th$43,400
20th$42,000
21st$40,600
22nd$39,440
23rd$38,400
24th$37,450
25th$36,400
26th$35,350
27th$34,300
28th$33,250
29th$32,200
30th$31,150
31st$30,100
32nd$29,050
33rd$28,000
34th$26,950
35th$25,900
36th$24,850
37th$24,150
38th$23,450
39th$22,750
40th$22,050
41st$21,350
42nd$20,650
43rd$19,950
44th$19,250
45th$18,550
47th$17,850
48th$17,150
49th$16,450
50th$15,750
51st$15,050
52nd$14,350
53rd$13,650
54th$12,950
55th$12,250
56th$11,900
57th$11,500
58th$11,200
59th$10,850
60th$10,500
61st$10,150
62nd$9,800
63rd$9,450
64th$9,100
65th$8,750
66th$8,400
67th$8,050
68th$7,700
69th$7,000
70th$6,650

Who Are The Star Names In The Betfred British Masters?

Tyrrell Hatton takes a shot during LIV Golf Greenbrier

Tyrrell Hatton is hoping to give himself a chance of playing in the next Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, New Zealander David Hillier claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the event, and he returns to The Belfry hoping to emulate that success.

One of the standout names in the field is LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton. He is eyeing a Ryder Cup place and needs to play a minimum of four DP World Tour events this season to have a chance of making the European team for the match at Bethpage Black in a year.

His appearance this week will be his second on the DP World Tour this season, after his finish of T31 in the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald is also in the field, while another high-profile Englishman competing is 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett.

Other notable names playing in their homeland include Daniel Brown, who led after the first round of The Open before finishing T10, Robert Rock, who appears on a professional tournament invitation and amateur Kris Kim who, aged 16, became the youngest player to make the cut at a PGA Tour event in May’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Robert Rock takes a shot in final qualifying for The Open at Dundonald Links

Robert Rock is one of several high-profile English players competing at the Betfred British Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian star Matteo Manassero, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and 2022 champion Thorbjorn Olesen also participate, while there’s an appearance from the winner of last week’s Danish Golf Championship, Frederic LaCroix too.

How Much Does The Winner Of The Betfred British Masters Get?

Players are competing for payout of $3.5m at the Betfred British Masters. Of that, the winner will receive $595,000, with the runner-up earning $385,000.

Where Is The Betfred British Masters?

The event is taking place at The Belfry in Warwickshire, England. This is the fourth successive year the course has hosted the tournament, although it is perhaps best known for being the host venue for the Ryder Cup on four occasions.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

