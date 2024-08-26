Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

One of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour calendar, the Betfred British Masters, takes place at The Belfry.

The tournament, which is hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, marks the start of the Back 9 phase of the season - a group of tournaments that will generally feature higher purses than previous events this season, as well as more Race to Dubai points.

Those will be crucial as the battle to finish in the top 70 of the Race to Dubai rankings and reach the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs heats up.

The 2023 tournament, which was won by David Hillier, featured a purse of $3.5m, and that is the figure on offer this year, with the winner set for payday of $595,000 and the runner-up in line for $385,000.

As for the Race to Dubai points available, there are 5,000 on offer at the tournament up from 3,000 that have generally been available in previous regular events this season.

The start of the Back 9 also means there is another $200,000 bonus payment on offer for the player who finishes top of the separate table at the end of the phase.

The Back 9 events also offer playing opportunities for the leading 15 non-DP World Tour members in the top 70 on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points standings.

Below is the prize money breakdown for the Betfred British Masters.

Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $595,000 2nd $385,000 3rd $220,500 4th $175,000 5th $148.400 6th $122,500 7th $105,000 8th $87,500 9th $78,400 10th $70,000 11th $64,400 12th $60,200 13th $56,350 14th $53,500 15th $51,450 16th $49,350 17th $47,250 18th $45,150 19th $43,400 20th $42,000 21st $40,600 22nd $39,440 23rd $38,400 24th $37,450 25th $36,400 26th $35,350 27th $34,300 28th $33,250 29th $32,200 30th $31,150 31st $30,100 32nd $29,050 33rd $28,000 34th $26,950 35th $25,900 36th $24,850 37th $24,150 38th $23,450 39th $22,750 40th $22,050 41st $21,350 42nd $20,650 43rd $19,950 44th $19,250 45th $18,550 47th $17,850 48th $17,150 49th $16,450 50th $15,750 51st $15,050 52nd $14,350 53rd $13,650 54th $12,950 55th $12,250 56th $11,900 57th $11,500 58th $11,200 59th $10,850 60th $10,500 61st $10,150 62nd $9,800 63rd $9,450 64th $9,100 65th $8,750 66th $8,400 67th $8,050 68th $7,700 69th $7,000 70th $6,650

Who Are The Star Names In The Betfred British Masters?

Tyrrell Hatton is hoping to give himself a chance of playing in the next Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, New Zealander David Hillier claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the event, and he returns to The Belfry hoping to emulate that success.

One of the standout names in the field is LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton. He is eyeing a Ryder Cup place and needs to play a minimum of four DP World Tour events this season to have a chance of making the European team for the match at Bethpage Black in a year.

His appearance this week will be his second on the DP World Tour this season, after his finish of T31 in the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald is also in the field, while another high-profile Englishman competing is 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett.

Other notable names playing in their homeland include Daniel Brown, who led after the first round of The Open before finishing T10, Robert Rock, who appears on a professional tournament invitation and amateur Kris Kim who, aged 16, became the youngest player to make the cut at a PGA Tour event in May’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Robert Rock is one of several high-profile English players competing at the Betfred British Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian star Matteo Manassero, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and 2022 champion Thorbjorn Olesen also participate, while there’s an appearance from the winner of last week’s Danish Golf Championship, Frederic LaCroix too.

