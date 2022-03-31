Who Is Harry Higgs' Caddie?
Harry Higgs has one of the closest relationships with his caddie on Tour because it is his younger brother Alex.
The younger Higgs shot to prominence during the 2021 PGA Championship because he was due to compete in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay that weekend. Unfortunately, because he was carrying the bag for Harry who was going into the weekend just four shots back, Alex decided to stay on the bag at the Major.
Speaking at the time Alex said; “It was a win-win going into the week for me. I love [my four-ball partner] to death, but I think I probably would have picked this outcome over the other one. We can always qualify next year.”
This looked to be a good decision because Higgs finished in a tie for 4th, behind Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka.
The pair have been working together for a while now and part of their success is being able to add an element of fun on the course. For example Alex often promises cocktails or money if Harry pulls off a shot.
“Every now and again, you hit it in a bunker and you get up there and maybe you’re irritated it’s in a bunker but it’s in a good spot, and he’ll just say, ‘Hey, man, $100 if you hole this,'” Harry said. “Like that just gets you in a good mood, in a good frame of mind to pull off a great shot.”
Like Harry, Alex also played on the golf team at Southern Methodist University and competed in the 2013 US Amateur. In an event won by Matt Fitzpatrick, and with players like Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and a whole host of future PGA Tour players competing, Alex shot 86-76 over two rounds.
