George Savaricas Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster

George Savaricas has been a familiar face on the Golf Channel since making his debut on it in 2013. However, there's more to the American then his broadcasting career.

Here are 10 things you may not know about him.

1. George Savaricas was raised in Wilmette near Chicago, Illinois and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia between 2003 and 2007, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.

2. Per an interview with CDGA TV, he started playing the game two weeks before Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters.

3. In the same interview, he also describes playing baseball, basketball and football growing up before becoming hooked on golf.

4. He soon began caddying at Indian Hill Country Club - the same course where actor Bill Murray caddied, and which inspired the film Caddyshack.

5. Later, George began working at the Glen Club and was caddied at multiple Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) events.

6. He joined the Golf Channel in 2013, where he works as a studio host, reporter, and play-by-play commentator.

7. He regularly hosts the network’s news shows Golf Central and Golf Today.

8. In 2024, he made his Olympics debut as a studio host for golf coverage at the Paris Games at Le Golf National.

9. Beyond broadcasting, George co-founded Reserve Rentals, a Chicago-based short-term rental and hospitality company.

10. In 2020, George launched Drink 20/20, a brand producing wellness shots designed for athletes.