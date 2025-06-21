George Savaricas Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
George Savaricas has been a familiar figure on the Golf Channel since making his debut on the network in 2013 - here are 10 things to know about him
George Savaricas has been a familiar face on the Golf Channel since making his debut on it in 2013. However, there's more to the American then his broadcasting career.
Here are 10 things you may not know about him.
1. George Savaricas was raised in Wilmette near Chicago, Illinois and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia between 2003 and 2007, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.
2. Per an interview with CDGA TV, he started playing the game two weeks before Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters.
3. In the same interview, he also describes playing baseball, basketball and football growing up before becoming hooked on golf.
4. He soon began caddying at Indian Hill Country Club - the same course where actor Bill Murray caddied, and which inspired the film Caddyshack.
5. Later, George began working at the Glen Club and was caddied at multiple Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) events.
6. He joined the Golf Channel in 2013, where he works as a studio host, reporter, and play-by-play commentator.
7. He regularly hosts the network’s news shows Golf Central and Golf Today.
8. In 2024, he made his Olympics debut as a studio host for golf coverage at the Paris Games at Le Golf National.
9. Beyond broadcasting, George co-founded Reserve Rentals, a Chicago-based short-term rental and hospitality company.
10. In 2020, George launched Drink 20/20, a brand producing wellness shots designed for athletes.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
