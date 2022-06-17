Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is David Lingmerth's Wife?

David Lingmerth's finest career moment as a professional golfer came at the 2015 Memorial Tournament. During the event he shot 15-under par and would beat Justin Rose (opens in new tab) in a playoff. To date this is his only PGA Tour victory and who was there to support him and celebrate after the victory? His wife Megan, who actually gave David her cellphone after his Memorial victory to talk to his parents. It turned out, he won the tournament on their wedding anniversary and his father's birthday.

Whilst we do not know specifically how the pair met, it has been reported they met at college, we believe they tied the knot back in 2013 and they now have two children together.

The couple welcomed their first son Leon David on the 22nd of December 2017 and had their second son Noah Thomas on the 8th of November 2020. The two boys regularly appear on David's Instagram account, as does Megan.

It seems Megan keeps her life very private and there is not that much information out there on her. For example her Instagram account is private and we couldn't find out what she does for a living either.

That being said, according to her LinkedIn, Megan attended University of Arkansas at Fayetteville from 2008-2012 for a Bachelor of Science Education, Childhood Education. She attended Helias High School as well. Her resume includes jobs such as a cashier at Saffees and a pro shop attendant at Blessing’s Golf Club.