8 Things You Didn't Know About David Lingmerth
We get to know the 2015 Memorial Tournament winner Lingmerth a little better.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
8 Things You Didn't Know About David Lingmerth
1. David Lingmerth was born on July 22, 1987 in Tranas, Sweden. He currently resides in Ponta Vedra, Florida.
2. One of his special interests is ice-hockey and he actually has two brothers who play the game, as well as a sister who plays soccer.
3. Superstitions included never using a No. 2 ball in competition.
4. Lingmerth's finest career moment came at the 2015 Memorial Tournament. During the event he shot 15-under par and would beat Justin Rose (opens in new tab) in a playoff. To date this is his only PGA Tour victory.
5. His uncle, Goran Lingmerth, is a former professional American football player; a placekicker for the Cleveland Browns in 1987. After his sole season he would eventually work for Ping.
6. The Arkansas Razorbacks are his favorite college team and the Washington Capitals are his favorite pro team. Lingmerth actually went to the University of Arkansas but we are yet to confirm what he actually studied.
7. His wife is called Megan and we believe they tied the knot back in 2013. Additionally we believe they have two children together called Leon David and Noah Thomas.
8. In August 2016, Lingmerth was one of two golfers representing Sweden (Henrik Stenson was the other) at the men's individual event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the first Olympic golf tournament since 1904. Lingmerth finished tied 11th, at six-under par.
In November of the same year, Lingmerth represented Sweden, this time with Alex Norén, at the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia. The Swedish team finish in fifth place, one stroke from second place.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Best Golf Cooler Bag 2022
If you fancy a few drinks but don't want to fill up your golf bag then these are the perfect solution
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Rumours Ramp Up Over Next LIV Golf Signings
Four of the world’s top 20 have been rumoured to be close to joining the Saudi-backed Series
By Jeff Kimber • Published