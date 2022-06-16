Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

8 Things You Didn't Know About David Lingmerth

1. David Lingmerth was born on July 22, 1987 in Tranas, Sweden. He currently resides in Ponta Vedra, Florida.

2. One of his special interests is ice-hockey and he actually has two brothers who play the game, as well as a sister who plays soccer.

3. Superstitions included never using a No. 2 ball in competition.

4. Lingmerth's finest career moment came at the 2015 Memorial Tournament. During the event he shot 15-under par and would beat Justin Rose (opens in new tab) in a playoff. To date this is his only PGA Tour victory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. His uncle, Goran Lingmerth, is a former professional American football player; a placekicker for the Cleveland Browns in 1987. After his sole season he would eventually work for Ping.

6. The Arkansas Razorbacks are his favorite college team and the Washington Capitals are his favorite pro team. Lingmerth actually went to the University of Arkansas but we are yet to confirm what he actually studied.

7. His wife is called Megan and we believe they tied the knot back in 2013. Additionally we believe they have two children together called Leon David and Noah Thomas.

8. In August 2016, Lingmerth was one of two golfers representing Sweden (Henrik Stenson was the other) at the men's individual event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the first Olympic golf tournament since 1904. Lingmerth finished tied 11th, at six-under par.

In November of the same year, Lingmerth represented Sweden, this time with Alex Norén, at the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia. The Swedish team finish in fifth place, one stroke from second place.