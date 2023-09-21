Who is Belen Mozo? 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Host

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Get to know Spanish golfer Belen Mozo better with these facts.

Mozo was a talented amateur player and hosted the 2023 Solheim Cup opening ceremony ahead of the event at Finca Cortesin.

Things You Didn't Know About Belen Mozo

1. She was born in Cadiz, in the south of Spain.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 8.

3. According to the LPGA, Mozo credits her mother as her biggest influence in her golf career.

4. She attended the University of Southern California, where she became a four-time NCAA/All American.

5. Mozo turned professional in 2010.

6. She won the 2006 British Ladies Amateur Championship at Royal County Down, beating now-multiple Major champion Anna Norqvist 3&1 in the final. She became the third Spanish winner of the event, with Carlota Ciganda winning the follow year and Nordqvist getting redemption two years later.

7. She also won the British Girls Amateur Championship to become the first player to win both the Women’s British Amateur and British Girls Amateur since the 1970s.

8. The Spaniard's hobbies include playing tennis, reading books and going to the beach.

9. She has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

10. She has career earnings of over $900,000 on the LPGA Tour.

11. Her best result in a Major was T29th at the 2014 Women's British Open.

12. She has five top-10s on the LPGA Tour.

13. She has her own blog where she gives golf, travel, lifestyle and recipe tips.

14. She is with Colombian tennis player Robert Farah. Together they have a child named Enzo as well as three dogs.

15. As well as golf, she is passionate about fitness, nutrition, travel, and beauty/fashion.