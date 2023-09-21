Solheim Cup Schedule And Tee Times For Finca Cortesin 2023

See when the first and last tee shots will be struck in the 2023 Solheim Cup as Europe face Team USA at Finca Cortesin in Spain

Europe look to have their strongest team ever assembled as they aim to make it three wins in a row in the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain.

The Solheim Cup heads to Spain for the first time with Finca Cortsein in Andalucia staging the clash between Europe and Team USA.

Suzann Pettersen captains the hosts against America's Stacy Lewis - who has the usual big names in her 12-player line-up but still insists the hosts are favorites.

The play will kick off on Friday September 22 at 8.10am local time, that's 7.10am BST and 2.10am Eastern Time back in the USA.

There will be two sessions on Friday and Saturday, with both days starting off with the more difficult foursomes format, with the fourballs played in the afternoon.

The foursomes will tee off at 12-minute intervals from 8.10am local time until 8.46am, with the fourballs scheduled to start at 1.40pm (12.40pm BST/7.40am ET) and matches going out in 15-minute intervals until 2.25pm (1.25pm BST/8.25am ET).

Those fourball timings could be pushed back though if there are any delays getting underway in the morning or if the foursomes matches drag on.

Then the big one on Sunday as all 24 players go out in 12 singles matches, starting at 11.10am in Spain (10.10am BST/5.10am ET) until the last tee time at 1.22pm (12.22pm BST/7.22am ET).

Solheim Cup schedule and tee times

(All times local: BST -1hr / ET -6hrs)

Friday September 22

08.10-08.46 4x Foursomes Matches
13.40-14.25 4x Fourballs Matches

Saturday September 23

08.10-08.46 4x Foursomes Matches
13.40-14.25 4x Fourballs Matches

Sunday September 24

11.10-13.22 12x Singles Matches

What are the Solheim Cup teams?

Team Europe

Captain: Suzann Pettersen (Nor)

Vice-captains: Laura Davies (Eng), Caroline Martens (Nor) and Anna Nordqvist (Swe - playing vice-captain)

Automatic qualifiers: Celine Boutier (Fra), Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Linn Grant (Swe), Georgia Hall (Eng), Charley Hull (Eng), Leona Maguire (Irl), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)

Captain's picks: Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), Caroline Hedwall (Ger), Emily Pedersen (Den), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe)

Team USA

Captain: Stacy Lewis

Assistant captains: Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis and Angela Stanford

Automatic qualifiers: Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Andrea Lee, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang

Captain's picks: Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight, Angel Yin

