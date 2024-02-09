Who Is Anirban Lahiri's Caddie?

Anirban Lahiri turned pro in 2007 and has featured on many of the world's top golfing circuits - including the Professional Golf Tour of India, the Asian Tour, the European Tour, the PGA Tour, and now the LIV Golf League.

Along the way, the third Indian golfer ever to play at The Masters has welcomed the help of several loopers, but his current caddie is the fascinating figure of Tim Giuliano.

While now a looper for two-time Olympian, Lahiri, he has previously carried the bag of Brandon Harkins, Tim O’Neal, Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin and - for three days at Augusta National Golf Club once upon a time - Jack Nicklaus.

Giuliano was born in Windsor, Connecticut but moved to Augusta, Georgia and has been caddying on a professional level since 2012, beginning at Hartford Golf Club.

Giuliano was a golfer himself at Eckerd College between 2004 and 2008 and had planned to caddie as a way of making money while he continued to play amateur tournaments whenever he could.

But after enjoying the job so much, he made the move down south and began working at Augusta National Golf Club during the winter thanks to a connection via one of the Hartford GC assistant professionals.

South African, David Frost hitting a drive (Image credit: Getty Images)

A chance meeting with South African former OWGR top-10 player David Frost earned Giuliano his big break, and from there he worked with the aforementioned tour members before reaching Lahiri.

The pair only began working together ahead of the 2021-22 season, shortly before Lahiri made the hop over to the 54-hole competition from the PGA Tour. But they managed a superb second-place finish at the 2022 Players Championship, one stroke behind Cameron Smith, earning Lahiri a massive $2.18 million check - of which Giuliano may well have seen between 5-10%.

Giuliano almost helped his new boss snap a lengthy winning streak (stretching back to 2015) at LIV Golf Invitational Boston in September 2022. Lahiri ended up finishing T2, though, after Dustin Johnson won the playoff with a superb eagle.

Anirban Lahiri and Tim Giuliano in conversation during the 2022 Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before becoming a caddie, Giuliano had held roles as an air export intern with UPS, a bank teller with Webster Bank, and a valet parking attendant. According to a Q&A session with The Caddie Network, Lahiri's looper said his alternative career would involve import and export via international shipping because it is "an amazing industry that is full of challenges, excitement, and opportunities that are affected by many things in life and creates an exciting and intense work atmosphere."

Giuliano also revealed that he can speak Spanish fluently and was learning Portuguese, too, while the Augusta native admitted the thing he is most proud of is "marrying my wife and being the father to our only child."

Labelling himself "a husband and a Dad first, caddie second," Giuliano considers himself to be a “Soul Golfer.” He said: "It’s what I love to do and I do it for the thrill and because I find peace in it. I travel with my clubs every week and try to play as much as I can."