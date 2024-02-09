Who Is Anirban Lahiri's Caddie?
Tim Giuliano is a relatively recent addition to Lahiri's team and once held the honor of caddying for Jack Nicklaus at Augusta
Anirban Lahiri turned pro in 2007 and has featured on many of the world's top golfing circuits - including the Professional Golf Tour of India, the Asian Tour, the European Tour, the PGA Tour, and now the LIV Golf League.
Along the way, the third Indian golfer ever to play at The Masters has welcomed the help of several loopers, but his current caddie is the fascinating figure of Tim Giuliano.
While now a looper for two-time Olympian, Lahiri, he has previously carried the bag of Brandon Harkins, Tim O’Neal, Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin and - for three days at Augusta National Golf Club once upon a time - Jack Nicklaus.
Giuliano was born in Windsor, Connecticut but moved to Augusta, Georgia and has been caddying on a professional level since 2012, beginning at Hartford Golf Club.
Giuliano was a golfer himself at Eckerd College between 2004 and 2008 and had planned to caddie as a way of making money while he continued to play amateur tournaments whenever he could.
But after enjoying the job so much, he made the move down south and began working at Augusta National Golf Club during the winter thanks to a connection via one of the Hartford GC assistant professionals.
A chance meeting with South African former OWGR top-10 player David Frost earned Giuliano his big break, and from there he worked with the aforementioned tour members before reaching Lahiri.
The pair only began working together ahead of the 2021-22 season, shortly before Lahiri made the hop over to the 54-hole competition from the PGA Tour. But they managed a superb second-place finish at the 2022 Players Championship, one stroke behind Cameron Smith, earning Lahiri a massive $2.18 million check - of which Giuliano may well have seen between 5-10%.
Giuliano almost helped his new boss snap a lengthy winning streak (stretching back to 2015) at LIV Golf Invitational Boston in September 2022. Lahiri ended up finishing T2, though, after Dustin Johnson won the playoff with a superb eagle.
Before becoming a caddie, Giuliano had held roles as an air export intern with UPS, a bank teller with Webster Bank, and a valet parking attendant. According to a Q&A session with The Caddie Network, Lahiri's looper said his alternative career would involve import and export via international shipping because it is "an amazing industry that is full of challenges, excitement, and opportunities that are affected by many things in life and creates an exciting and intense work atmosphere."
Giuliano also revealed that he can speak Spanish fluently and was learning Portuguese, too, while the Augusta native admitted the thing he is most proud of is "marrying my wife and being the father to our only child."
Labelling himself "a husband and a Dad first, caddie second," Giuliano considers himself to be a “Soul Golfer.” He said: "It’s what I love to do and I do it for the thrill and because I find peace in it. I travel with my clubs every week and try to play as much as I can."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
From 'Dead In The Water' To 'Let Them Come Back' - What Rory McIlroy Has Said About LIV Golf Since The Rival Tour's Inception
Rory McIlroy has been an ardent critic of LIV since its inception in 2022 - here's a timeline of some of his comments about the Saudi-backed circuit
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I’m A Female Golf Pro And These Are 7 Things That Men Can Learn From Women'
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins highlights the things that male golfers can learn from women to help improve their game
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson's LIV Golf Team
The RangeGoats franchise - captained by two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson - has gone through a winter of significant change as they aim to lift their first team championship
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Legion XIII GC: Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Team
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII LIV Golf team features his Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton and two up-and-coming talents
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Arlo White Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Commentator
Get to know LIV Golf's lead play-by-play commentator with these 15 facts about his life and career in broadcasting
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
David Feherty Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Analyst
Learn more about the biggest name on the LIV Golf commentary team via these 22 facts about his life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Pros 'Super Curious' To Find Out Who Plays Promotions Event
LIV Golf has yet to announce the field for its upcoming Promotions event in Abu Dhabi - with the top-three players set to earn full time spots in 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Published