Get to know the American professional golfer a little better with these eight facts.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Richy Werenski

A player who has been competing on the PGA Tour for several years now, little is actually known about Richy Werenski.

We have tried to rectify that somewhat with these eight facts.

1. Richy Werenski was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on December 22nd, 1991.

2. We are unsure when he first took up the game but his golfing career comes as no surprise given a couple of factors. First, he comes from a family of golfers. His father, Michael was formerly a PGA professional and his brother Mickey also player on the Texas A&M golf team. Second, Werenski grew up next door to The Orchards Golf Club in Massachusetts.

In the past Richy has said his earliest memory of golf as a youngster was going to Orlando, Florida, for the “Drive, Chip & Putt” national finals at ages 10 and 12.

3. Werenski attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, more commonly known as Georgia Tech. He studied Business Management and graduated in 2014.

4. He turned pro in 2014 and the next year, he won the Golf Channel’s reality show Big Break The Palm Beaches, FL. As the winner of The Big Break, he earned entry into the Barbasol Championship. He made the cut, finishing T72 in his first PGA Tour event.

He would earn his first PGA Tour card for 2017 as a Web.com graduate.

5. For a number of years now Werenski has been wearing a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ wristband, which is a slogan and movement dating back to 2014 that supports law enforcement officers.

It campaigns for people who have been prosecuted and convicted of killing law enforcement officers to be sentenced under hate crime statutes. The American has family members working in law enforcement.

6. His sole victory on the PGA Tour came at the 2020 Barracuda Championship. He had lost in a playoff three years earlier in the same event, but in 2020 he managed to beat Troy Merritt by one point.

7. Three of his favourite hobbies are fishing, hunting and dirt biking.

8. Interestingly, he has said in the past if he wasn’t a professional golfer, he would be an investment banker.