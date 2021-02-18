We take a look at who currently takes up the bag for young Chilean Joaquin Niemann.

Who Is Joaquin Niemann’s Caddie?

A player well entrenched in the world’s top-50, it appears the sky is the limit for young Chilean Joaquin Niemann.

But who carries his golf bag? We take a look below.

Who Is Joaquin Niemann’s Caddie?

Niemann’s current bagman is Gary Mathews.

He started caddying around 2003/2004 and has done so for some very high profile players in that span. For example he carried the bags of Tim Clark, Camilo Villegas, Sergio Garcia, Trevor Immelman, Anthony Kim, Brendan De Jonge, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Luke Donald and Charles Schwartzel in the past.

He has caddied during two Presidents Cup, one of which he says is his greatest memory as a caddie.

This came in 2003 when the event was hosted in South Africa, the country he grew up in. Working with Tim Clark, the pair played five matches and won two of them. That event is of course famous for it being a tie at 17 points each.

Matthews mainly remembers it because he got to meet Nelson Mandela as well.

Related: Joaquin Niemann What’s In The Bag?

Mathews is quite the player himself as he plays to a handicap of 1 and he also played college golf at the University of Arizona too in the 1990’s.

When not out on Tour, Mathews resides in Dallas, Texas and calls himself a Dallas Cowboys fan.

The partnership with Matthews appeared to start just after the 2020 US Open.

At the US Open, Niemann had Dean Elliott on the bag and they had worked together for a while, including at the 2019 Presidents Cup and Niemann’s win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in the same year.

Elliott is another very experienced caddie who has worked with many players – Frank Nobilo, Stephen Ames, Philip Price, Louis Oosthuizen, Graham DeLaet, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald to name but a few.

We are yet to confirm why they stopped working together.

Related: 14 Things You Didn’t Know About Joaquin Niemann