What Shoes Does Justin Thomas Wear?
One of the most stylish golfers on the planet, we take a look at the shoes Thomas wears out on Tour.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
What Shoes Does Justin Thomas Wear?
American Justin Thomas has shown himself to be one of the most stylish golfers out on Tour. This is in part thanks to the Greyson clothing he now wears, as well as the traditional looking golf shoes he currently games as well. We take a look at the specific model below...
What Shoes Does Justin Thomas Wear?
Justin Thomas (opens in new tab) is a Titleist staff player and currently wears FootJoy golf shoes as well. As far as specific model goes, he has on occasion worn the Packard golf shoes (opens in new tab) but the shoes he wears regularly are the FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow's. He is a player that has usually opted for a classic looking golf shoe over the years, and the Tarlow continues that trend, although he has often worn special edition models as you can see below. The first picture is the model he wore at The Players Championship, a collaboration between FJ and luxury street-fashion icon from the West Coast - Jon Buscemi. The second is from the 2020 Olympics in Japan, and the third is a collaboration between FJ and St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. FedEx provided two patients the opportunity to help design custom FootJoy golf shoes and JT wore the model shown here.
The Tarlow usually comes in three colors but they are also customisable on the FootJoy website. They are inspired by Bill and Dick Tarlow, who bought the FootJoy business in 1957 and focused the brand primarily on golf.
It is FootJoy's modern interpretation of the timeless cap toe design, made with a natural grain leather in the vamp (the middle part of the upper above the foot) and the quarter (the back part of the upper), complemented by a coordinated croc print in the heel, cap toe and eyestay (lace area). It is not just about looks though as the cleated sole gives ample grip in lots of conditions, the leather provides waterproofing, and comfort comes from the soft, supple sheepskin linings.
To see Thomas' clubs, check out our post on the Justin Thomas what's in the bag (opens in new tab) post.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
'He's Sharp' - Rory McIlroy On Tiger Woods' Game
McIlroy has echoed the words of many in saying Woods' biggest problem this week is his body and not his golf game
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Why Cam Smith Is Going To Win The Masters
This year’s Masters is set to be a thriller with a bevy of talented players hoping to contend. Fergus Bisset thinks Cam Smith could outshine them all.
By Fergus Bisset • Published