Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Shoes Does Justin Thomas Wear?

American Justin Thomas has shown himself to be one of the most stylish golfers out on Tour. This is in part thanks to the Greyson clothing he now wears, as well as the traditional looking golf shoes he currently games as well. We take a look at the specific model below...

What Shoes Does Justin Thomas Wear?

Justin Thomas (opens in new tab) is a Titleist staff player and currently wears FootJoy golf shoes as well. As far as specific model goes, he has on occasion worn the Packard golf shoes (opens in new tab) but the shoes he wears regularly are the FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow's. He is a player that has usually opted for a classic looking golf shoe over the years, and the Tarlow continues that trend, although he has often worn special edition models as you can see below. The first picture is the model he wore at The Players Championship, a collaboration between FJ and luxury street-fashion icon from the West Coast - Jon Buscemi. The second is from the 2020 Olympics in Japan, and the third is a collaboration between FJ and St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. FedEx provided two patients the opportunity to help design custom FootJoy golf shoes and JT wore the model shown here.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tarlow usually comes in three colors but they are also customisable on the FootJoy website. They are inspired by Bill and Dick Tarlow, who bought the FootJoy business in 1957 and focused the brand primarily on golf.

It is FootJoy's modern interpretation of the timeless cap toe design, made with a natural grain leather in the vamp (the middle part of the upper above the foot) and the quarter (the back part of the upper), complemented by a coordinated croc print in the heel, cap toe and eyestay (lace area). It is not just about looks though as the cleated sole gives ample grip in lots of conditions, the leather provides waterproofing, and comfort comes from the soft, supple sheepskin linings.

To see Thomas' clubs, check out our post on the Justin Thomas what's in the bag (opens in new tab) post.