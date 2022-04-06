What Putter Does Rory McIlroy Use?
What is the flatstick of choice for Rory McIlroy?
Rory McIlroy has been a TaylorMade staff player since 2017 after Nike stopped making clubs in the same year. Since then, he has pretty much exclusively had a TaylorMade putter in his bag. However, there have been a few changes in this part of the bag over the last few months, so what flatstick is Rory using right now?
McIlroy current uses the TaylorMade Spide X Hydroblast putter. Rory's last putter change was at the 2021 Olympics when he putted with a Scotty Cameron 009M design. However, he put the TaylorMade Spider X back in the bag in week two of the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It looks like this will remain as such and in September last year McIlroy acknowledged he needed a touch more forgiveness with the putter. Speaking to Golf.com he said; “I think the thing with the blade is the good days are really good but the bad days are pretty bad, as well. There’s quite a lot of inconsistency in it for me. It’s almost like I need to practice with the blade at home because you have to get your stroke spot-on to hit good putts with that style of putter.
“But then when I come out here, I started hitting putts with the Spider again, and it felt so easy. Felt like I couldn’t not start it on line. It was sort of there’s a lesson in there somewhere about maybe just keeping the blade at home and practicing with it and then coming out here and putting with something that’s got a little more technology in it.”
The Spider design is one of TaylorMade's most iconic putter designs and uses Tru Path Alignment and a perimeter weighting to maximise forgiveness. The 'Hydroblast' in the name refers to the Hydro Blast finishing process the putter goes through during manufacturing. It consists of the application of a high-pressure stream of water to create a smooth surface that's both durable and aesthetically pleasing.
McIlroy uses the Flow Neck design which offers a slight toe hang for those with an arc in their putting stroke. For an even more detailed look at Rory McIlroy's golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.
