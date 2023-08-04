Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Is Wyndham Clark's Net Worth?

Wyndham Clark's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million at the moment, and this number seems to have gone up a fair bit in 2023 thanks to two big victories on the PGA Tour. Although we should admit the specific net worth number is pretty hard to estimate given how a lot of sponsorships and partnership details are kept from being public information.

We do know details on his performance on the golf course though. He collected his first PGA Tour victory of his career at the Wells Fargo Championship in which he won $3,600,000 and then just over a month later he won his first Major title, the 2023 US Open. He also won $3,600,000 there as well

During his career so far he has won over $15 million on the PGA Tour with his 2022/2023 season being the best so far. Along with the two victories he made just over $10 million and has also risen to as high as 10th in the world.

As of right now Clark appears to have several sponsors, starting with Titleist which provides nearly all of the clubs in his bag, aside from a TaylorMade fairway wood and his Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter. In terms of apparel Clark wears a brand called Municipal which is Mark Wahlberg's athleisure brand. The actor is a huge golfer and the brand was officially created in late 2019.

'When we met Wyndham Clark four years ago, he told us he was ready to make big things happen. He was changing everything: his clubs, diet, workouts, mental approach and apparel. He bet on us and we bet on him. And now he’s a U.S. OPEN CHAMPION!'

Clark then wears FootJoy golf shoes and uses gloves from the brand as well. We have also spotted him wearing a Rolex watch on a number of occasions but we are unsure whether he has a specific partnership with the watchmaker, but we do know he has an agreement with Power Design, a design build contractor based in Florida, as well as Binary Defense, a cybersecurity company; and Ventures, a digital marketing group.

We believe he is also in a partnership with Cove Club at Cabo del Sol, a golf club in Mexico.