What Is Tiger Woods' Open Championship Record?

We take a closer look at the 15-time Major winner's record at golf's oldest Major Championship

Tiger Woods Open Record
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By
published

Tiger Woods will tee it up at Royal Troon with a very proud record in golf’s oldest Major Championship despite the injuries and setbacks that he's suffered, particularly in recent times. 

Heading into the 152 Open – which will be Woods’ 23rd appearance in the tournament – he boasts three victories and seven other top-10 finishes.

In 1997, when he was playing in his first Open as a professional, the reining Masters champion took center stage on the famous Ayrshire links.

Although the American showed glimpses of his best that week – the highlight of which was a 64 on the Saturday – he finished 12 shots back of winner Justin Leonard.

Better was to come. Here, we look back at Woods’ record on the links since he made his debut as an amateur at St Andrews in 1995. 

Open Win Number One - St Andrews, 2000

Tiger Woods St Andrews 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods lifted the Claret Jug for the first time in 2000 – and what a win it was.

His stunning victory at the Home of Golf saw the Californian become just the fifth player to have won all four Major titles.

Having ended the previous year with four successive victories, Woods arrived at St Andrews as the overwhelming favorite – and he didn’t disappoint.

Heading into the final round, Woods had opened up a six-shot lead, and at one point stretched his advantage to eight.

David Duval made a strong challenge on the front nine and halved the gap, but Woods, sensing the threat, put on the afterburners. In the end, it was a procession. Woods won by eight strokes.

As highlights go, this was undoubtedly one of Woods' greatest moments

Open Win Number Two - St Andrews, 2005

Tiger Woods St Andrews 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Five years later, Woods became just the fifth player to win two Opens at St Andrews, fending off the challenge of a determined Colin Montgomerie, who was roared on by thousands of Scottish fans.

Monty certainly gave Woods a run for his money, and many thought the Scot was would land that elusive Major, especially after he outscored Woods by one on Saturday.

Once again, though, Woods showed his class, winning by five strokes to bring his Major Championship tally to 10 and complete a second career Grand Slam.

Open Win Number Three - Royal Liverpool, 2006

Tiger Woods at Hoylake, 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods retained his title on an emotional weekend in the north west of England. Claret Jug number three was his first Major victory since his father Earl had passed away.

The American put on a masterclass, using the driver just once as he plotted his way around Hoylake with great precision.

Laying back of the bunkers was the strategy, and he relied on his imperious ball striking to get the job done.

There was nothing fortunate about his eagle two on the 14th, where he holed a 4-iron from 212 yards. It was an exhibition, his iron play a joy to watch.

Tiger Woods Open Record 

The 15-time Major winner has not made the cut at The Open since he finished T6 at Carnoustie in 2018, the year in which he rolled back the clock and almost pulled off an unlikely victory (that would come the following year at Augusta). 

Despite struggling to get his body fit enough to compete in Britain in recent years, Woods' Open record is still very impressive. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Woods' Finishing Position By Year
2023, Royal LiverpoolDNPRow 0 - Cell 2
2022, St Andrews MCRow 1 - Cell 2
2021, Royal St George'sDNPRow 2 - Cell 2
2020CANCELLED (Covid)Row 3 - Cell 2
2019, Royal Portrush MCRow 4 - Cell 2
2018, CarnoustieT6Row 5 - Cell 2
2017, Royal BirkdaleDNPRow 6 - Cell 2
2016, Royal TroonDNPRow 7 - Cell 2
2015, St Andrews MCRow 8 - Cell 2
2014, Royal Liverpool69Row 9 - Cell 2
2013, MuirfieldT6Row 10 - Cell 2
2012, Royal Lytham & St AnnesT3Row 11 - Cell 2
2011, Royal St George'sDNPRow 12 - Cell 2
2010, St AndrewsT23Row 13 - Cell 2
2009, TurnberryMCRow 14 - Cell 2
2008, Royal BirkdaleDNPRow 15 - Cell 2
2007, Carnoustie12Row 16 - Cell 2
2006, Royal Liverpool1Row 17 - Cell 2
2005, St Andrews 1Row 18 - Cell 2
2004, Royal Troon 9Row 19 - Cell 2
2003, Royal St George's 4Row 20 - Cell 2
2002, Muirfield28Row 21 - Cell 2
2001, Royal Lytham & St Annes25Row 22 - Cell 2
2000, St Andrews 1Row 23 - Cell 2
1999, Carnoustie7Row 24 - Cell 2
1998, Royal Birkdale3Row 25 - Cell 2
1997, Royal Troon24Row 26 - Cell 2
1996, Royal Lytham & St Annes22Row 27 - Cell 2
1995, St Andrews 68Row 28 - Cell 2
Topics
Tiger Woods
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸