What Is Tiger Woods' Open Championship Record?

Tiger Woods will tee it up at Royal Troon with a very proud record in golf’s oldest Major Championship despite the injuries and setbacks that he's suffered, particularly in recent times.

Heading into the 152 Open – which will be Woods’ 23rd appearance in the tournament – he boasts three victories and seven other top-10 finishes.

In 1997, when he was playing in his first Open as a professional, the reining Masters champion took center stage on the famous Ayrshire links.

Although the American showed glimpses of his best that week – the highlight of which was a 64 on the Saturday – he finished 12 shots back of winner Justin Leonard.

Better was to come. Here, we look back at Woods’ record on the links since he made his debut as an amateur at St Andrews in 1995.

Open Win Number One - St Andrews, 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods lifted the Claret Jug for the first time in 2000 – and what a win it was.

His stunning victory at the Home of Golf saw the Californian become just the fifth player to have won all four Major titles.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having ended the previous year with four successive victories, Woods arrived at St Andrews as the overwhelming favorite – and he didn’t disappoint.

Heading into the final round, Woods had opened up a six-shot lead, and at one point stretched his advantage to eight.

David Duval made a strong challenge on the front nine and halved the gap, but Woods, sensing the threat, put on the afterburners. In the end, it was a procession. Woods won by eight strokes.

As highlights go, this was undoubtedly one of Woods' greatest moments.

Open Win Number Two - St Andrews, 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Five years later, Woods became just the fifth player to win two Opens at St Andrews, fending off the challenge of a determined Colin Montgomerie, who was roared on by thousands of Scottish fans.

Monty certainly gave Woods a run for his money, and many thought the Scot was would land that elusive Major, especially after he outscored Woods by one on Saturday.

Once again, though, Woods showed his class, winning by five strokes to bring his Major Championship tally to 10 and complete a second career Grand Slam.

Open Win Number Three - Royal Liverpool, 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods retained his title on an emotional weekend in the north west of England. Claret Jug number three was his first Major victory since his father Earl had passed away.

The American put on a masterclass, using the driver just once as he plotted his way around Hoylake with great precision.

Laying back of the bunkers was the strategy, and he relied on his imperious ball striking to get the job done.

There was nothing fortunate about his eagle two on the 14th, where he holed a 4-iron from 212 yards. It was an exhibition, his iron play a joy to watch.

Tiger Woods Open Record

The 15-time Major winner has not made the cut at The Open since he finished T6 at Carnoustie in 2018, the year in which he rolled back the clock and almost pulled off an unlikely victory (that would come the following year at Augusta).

Despite struggling to get his body fit enough to compete in Britain in recent years, Woods' Open record is still very impressive.