What Is Tiger Woods' Open Championship Record?
We take a closer look at the 15-time Major winner's record at golf's oldest Major Championship
Tiger Woods will tee it up at Royal Troon with a very proud record in golf’s oldest Major Championship despite the injuries and setbacks that he's suffered, particularly in recent times.
Heading into the 152 Open – which will be Woods’ 23rd appearance in the tournament – he boasts three victories and seven other top-10 finishes.
In 1997, when he was playing in his first Open as a professional, the reining Masters champion took center stage on the famous Ayrshire links.
Although the American showed glimpses of his best that week – the highlight of which was a 64 on the Saturday – he finished 12 shots back of winner Justin Leonard.
Better was to come. Here, we look back at Woods’ record on the links since he made his debut as an amateur at St Andrews in 1995.
Open Win Number One - St Andrews, 2000
Woods lifted the Claret Jug for the first time in 2000 – and what a win it was.
His stunning victory at the Home of Golf saw the Californian become just the fifth player to have won all four Major titles.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Having ended the previous year with four successive victories, Woods arrived at St Andrews as the overwhelming favorite – and he didn’t disappoint.
Heading into the final round, Woods had opened up a six-shot lead, and at one point stretched his advantage to eight.
David Duval made a strong challenge on the front nine and halved the gap, but Woods, sensing the threat, put on the afterburners. In the end, it was a procession. Woods won by eight strokes.
As highlights go, this was undoubtedly one of Woods' greatest moments.
Open Win Number Two - St Andrews, 2005
Five years later, Woods became just the fifth player to win two Opens at St Andrews, fending off the challenge of a determined Colin Montgomerie, who was roared on by thousands of Scottish fans.
Monty certainly gave Woods a run for his money, and many thought the Scot was would land that elusive Major, especially after he outscored Woods by one on Saturday.
Once again, though, Woods showed his class, winning by five strokes to bring his Major Championship tally to 10 and complete a second career Grand Slam.
Open Win Number Three - Royal Liverpool, 2006
Woods retained his title on an emotional weekend in the north west of England. Claret Jug number three was his first Major victory since his father Earl had passed away.
The American put on a masterclass, using the driver just once as he plotted his way around Hoylake with great precision.
Laying back of the bunkers was the strategy, and he relied on his imperious ball striking to get the job done.
There was nothing fortunate about his eagle two on the 14th, where he holed a 4-iron from 212 yards. It was an exhibition, his iron play a joy to watch.
Tiger Woods Open Record
The 15-time Major winner has not made the cut at The Open since he finished T6 at Carnoustie in 2018, the year in which he rolled back the clock and almost pulled off an unlikely victory (that would come the following year at Augusta).
Despite struggling to get his body fit enough to compete in Britain in recent years, Woods' Open record is still very impressive.
|2023, Royal Liverpool
|DNP
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2022, St Andrews
|MC
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|2021, Royal St George's
|DNP
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|2020
|CANCELLED (Covid)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|2019, Royal Portrush
|MC
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|2018, Carnoustie
|T6
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|2017, Royal Birkdale
|DNP
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|2016, Royal Troon
|DNP
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|2015, St Andrews
|MC
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|2014, Royal Liverpool
|69
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|2013, Muirfield
|T6
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|2012, Royal Lytham & St Annes
|T3
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|2011, Royal St George's
|DNP
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|2010, St Andrews
|T23
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|2009, Turnberry
|MC
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|2008, Royal Birkdale
|DNP
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|2007, Carnoustie
|12
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|2006, Royal Liverpool
|1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|2005, St Andrews
|1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|2004, Royal Troon
|9
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|2003, Royal St George's
|4
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|2002, Muirfield
|28
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|2001, Royal Lytham & St Annes
|25
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|2000, St Andrews
|1
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|1999, Carnoustie
|7
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|1998, Royal Birkdale
|3
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|1997, Royal Troon
|24
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|1996, Royal Lytham & St Annes
|22
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|1995, St Andrews
|68
|Row 28 - Cell 2
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
This Simple Transition Drill Could Rapidly Improve Your Golf Swing
This straightforward rehearsal, shared by Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Tom Motley, will improve the transition in your golf swing and produce better ball striking
By Tom Motley Published
-
Teardrop TD-7 Putter Review
In the 1990s it was Roll Face, for 2024 it's Radial Face. Dave Usher tests out the new Teardrop TD-7 putter to see if it lives up to what went before
By David Usher Published
-
Why Tiger Woods’ Masters Week Was Actually A Huge Success
Woods finished last at an event in which he made the cut for just the third time in his near-30-year pro career at The 2024 Masters - but looking at the result here is too short-sighted...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
25 Things You Didn’t Know About Sergio Garcia
Get to know 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia better with these 25 facts
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag? 2024 Update
We take a look at the clubs currently in the bag of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy for the 2024 season
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Who Hit It Further - Tiger Woods Or Phil Mickelson?
Both Woods and Mickelson are considered greats of the game - but we look at who hit the ball further using average driving distances and their outright longest drives
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
All 15 Of Tiger Woods' Major Wins
We take a look at Tiger Woods' 15 Major victories, a tally that only one man in history can beat
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Many Putts Per Round Did Tiger Woods Have In His Prime?
How much of the 15-time Major winner's success was built on his ability with the putter? We've looked into the numbers to find out...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods In Line For Significant World-Rankings Jump At Hero World Challenge
Woods could make a significant jump in the OWGR upon his professional comeback after seven months out
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Many Greens In Regulation Did Tiger Woods Hit In His Prime?
The 15-time Major winner regularly topped the PGA Tour's GIR percentage list throughout his prime with some astonishing numbers
By Jonny Leighfield Published