32 of the best Tiger Woods moments

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods made his first television appearance when he was just two years of age. Nineteen years later and he was pulling on the Green Jacket at Augusta. The man from Cypress, California has gone on to break record after record, and is regarded by many as golf's greatest of all time.

Whether you rate Tiger or Jack [Nicklaus] as the best ever, there's no denying that it's Woods who has changed the game of professional golf. This incredible talent brought a new level of skill, athleticism and diversity to the sport. Along the way, he has racked up an incredible amount of victories and created a highlights reel that could last for days.

However, when we think of Woods, these are the moments that come to mind...

The Mike Douglas Show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After seeing a news segment on television that showed several toddlers at a driving range, Mike Douglas noticed one who looked to have a particular gift – Tiger Woods. He invited Tiger, who was just two years old, onto his talk show on the same day as Bob Hope and Jimmy Stewart. The year was 1978 and this was just the beginning of a public life.

THREE IN A ROW AT THE U.S. AM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A special player is about to embark on an incredible journey. It’s 1996 and Tiger has already won the 1994 and ’95 U.S. Amateur Championships – and this is the hat-trick at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon. He completes an epic comeback to beat Steve Scott on the 38th hole. This celebration is one we’ll see a lot over the next quarter of a century.

"HELLO WORLD"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I guess hello world, huh?” This was the press conference, on the eve of the Greater Milwaukee Open, when Tiger says ‘Hello’ with a huge grin. If you hadn’t already heard the name before this week, then you were about to hear his name mentioned pretty much every weekend for the next 25 years. Tiger is 20 and he’s making his professional debut. In his final round, he makes a hole-in-one. Of course he does.

LAS VEGAS INVITATIONAL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger is off and running, picking up his first PGA Tour title at the Las Vegas Invitational. It’s October 1996, and it’s the first of many titles. Despite having turned professional only two months prior, a 20-year-old Tiger could not have looked more comfortable going about his business. The oversized mock check for $297,000 still hangs in Tiger’s office. This win earns him a spot at the 1997 Masters.

THE PHOENIX OPEN ACE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger raises the roof with an ace at the Phoenix Open in 1997 – a 9-iron from 162 yards. The American goes berserk, as does the 15,000-strong crowd gathered around the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale. It would take a while to clear all the beer cans and cups that were thrown into the air. “I think I broke Fluff’s hand,” Tiger said years later about his high-five to his caddie.

MAJOR GLORY AT AUGUSTA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's 1997, and Tiger becomes the first Black golfer to win a Major and the youngest player, at 21, to win at Augusta National. After taking 40 shots on the opening nine, Tiger shoots a record 18-under 270 total to claim his first Major Championship title. Of all Tiger's incredible achievements, this 12-shot victory at arguably golf's most famous venue might just be his finest.

VICTORY IN THAILAND

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wins will come all over the world, but this victory in Thailand is particularly significant - it's Tiger's first regular European Tour (now DP World Tour) title. He stages a stunning final-round comeback with a scintillating 65 to force a playoff with South Africa's Ernie Els. A 14-footer for birdie at the second extra hole gives Tiger the 1998 Johnnie Walker Classic title. After holing that decisive putt, Woods celebrates the victory greenside with his mother, Kutilda, a native of Thailand.

MEDINAH MAGIC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Major victory number two for Tiger comes at the 1999 PGA Championship. The pressure is very much on the world number one on the back nine at Medinah, with a teenage Sergio Garcia setting up an enthralling back-nine battle for the Wanamaker Trophy. Despite the Spaniard’s heroics, which includes an incredible recovery from behind some trees, it’s Woods who prevails by one shot.

SIX IN A ROW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger is making this game look very easy. However, his extraordinary winning streak looks set to end at five. This, though, is a player who doesn't know how to give up. Midway through the final round at the 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tiger trails by seven shots. However, we all know who's going to win after a Tiger hole-out for eagle on the par-4 15th. It's not the last piece of magic we'll be seeing from Tiger at Pebble Beach. Oh, and yes, this is Clint Eastwood addressing the crowd.

PERFECTION AT PEBBLE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the 100th edition of the US Open, and what a way to celebrate this historic Championship. A 24-year-old Tiger puts on a masterclass at Pebble Beach Golf Links, winning by an incredible 15 shots. It's a display that many will call the greatest golf ever played, including his great rival, Phil Mickelson. “What he did at Pebble Beach is still the greatest performance in golf of all time,” said Lefty.

THE CAREER GRAND SLAM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the moment Tiger claims the Masters in 1997, it's clear that he'll win many more Major Championships. He completes the set, the 'Grand Slam' of all four of the game's most coveted titles, in 2000, at the Home of Golf. In typical Tiger style, he ensures it's one to remember; he dominates the Old Course at St Andrews and everyone who tries to stand in his way, finishing eight shots clear at 19-under-par.

VICTORY AT VALHALLA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob May does his best to stop the Tiger show at Valhalla, pushing the game’s dominant player all the way at the 2000 PGA Championship. However, it’s the favorite who gets his hands on the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time. The focus quickly turns to next year’s Masters at Augusta National, for this victory has given him the first three legs of what eventually would become the Tiger Slam.

THE SHOT IN THE DARK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A week after his PGA Championship victory and Tiger is at it again. However, one of the most memorable shots Tiger ever struck was also one that no one actually saw. Due to a storm delay, Tiger finishes his final round of the 2000 WGC-NEC Invitational at Firestone Country Club in near-darkness. Fans gather around the 18th trying to make out what's happening down the fairway, when a ball lands just past the pin and spins back to two feet. It's another 'W' for Tiger.

THE GREATEST EVER SHOT?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger becomes the first player since Lee Trevino in 1971 to win golf’s Triple Crown – the U.S., British and Canadian Opens in the same year. However, this was a tournament that is largely remembered for one shot – Tiger's audacious 218-yard 6-iron from the wet sand at the par-5 18th at Glen Abbey. Many regard this towering approach as one of golf's greatest ever shots.

THE TIGER SLAM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger is helped into the Green Jacket by 2000 Masters champion, Vijay Singh. After winning the US Open, British Open and PGA Championship in 2000, Tiger's victory at the 2001 Masters means that he now holds all four Major Championships at the same time. He hasn't won them all in the same calendar year, but this 'Tiger Slam' is, nevertheless, one very special achievement.

That Putt At The Players

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger reacts to holing that famous putt on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass en route to winning the 2001 Players Championship, a putt described as 'better than most' in a memorable commentary from NBC's Gary Koch. It's all of 60-foot, downhill and with at least three different breaks. The famous island green at TPC Sawgrass has witnessed some memorable scenes over the years, and this is right up there with the most dramatic of them.

MASTERS DEFENCE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger becomes just the third player to win back-to-back Masters titles, joining Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. It's a routine win for Tiger, one that doesn't contain the same sort of drama as some of his other Major victories. Nevertheless, his three-shot victory over South Africa's Retief Goosen at Augusta in 2002 is Major Championship win number seven. His nearest rivals are unable to really lay a glove on him.

Ruling Bethpage Black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's US Open title number two and the eighth Major Championship for Tiger, who goes wire-to-wire at Bethpage Black to win by three strokes from Phil Mickelson. Just to show how much better he is than anyone else, Tiger cards a three-under-par total. Bethpage Black is a brute, and Tiger is the only player to finish under par. "This was was hard fought," says Tiger, although, for the most part, he looks well in control.

THAT CHIP

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger is facing a devilish chip on the 16th hole. He’s in the place where you really can’t afford to go. We all know what happened next. “Oh my goodness. In your LIFE have you ever seen anything like that?” Augusta has witnessed many a great shot over the years, but this is surely the greatest ever in Masters history. Tiger goes on to win the 2005 Masters, which is Green Jacket number four.

THE ST ANDREWS DOUBLE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger wins his tenth Major Championship title, going wire-to-wire at St Andrews. He becomes the fifth player to win two Opens at the Home of Golf after Bob Martin, JH Taylor, James Braid and Jack Nicklaus. He also becomes the sixth player to win by leading after every round, following Ted Ray, Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Henry Cotton and Tom Weiskopf. It’s a dominant display, and he finishes on 14-under, five shots clear of Colin Montgomerie.

TEARS AT HOYLAKE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger is on the verge of getting his hands on the Claret Jug for a third time, and as the crowd begins to applaud, he needs his caddie, Steve Williams, for support. His father, Earl, passed away earlier in the year, and Tiger is understandably struggling. “Stevie said to me as we were coming up the last, ‘this one is for dad’,” a then 30-year-old Woods said. “And then, after the putt, all these emotions just poured out of me. They have been locked in there.”

MORE MEDINAH MAGIC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger wins his 12th Major Championship in dominating fashion. Back at Medinah Country Club, where he edged out Sergio Garcia to win the 1999 PGA Championship, Tiger is in no mood to give anyone else a sniff. After firing a 65 in the third round, the contest is done. He beats runner up Shaun Micheel by five shots and Garcia by six.

WANAMAKER NUMBER FOUR

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger wins his fourth PGA Championship by two shots, and it’s Major Championship number 13. It comes at a sweltering Southern Hills where, after a slow start, he catches fire in the second round and comes agonisingly close to carding a 62. This time it’s Woody Austin who has to suffer that feeling of coming oh-so close. The American does he best to apply some pressure down the stretch on Sunday, but his compatriot is not for passing.

Winning on one leg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Major win number 14 is far from straightforward. In fact, it’s hard to watch. Tiger is clearly in a lot of pain during the final round of the 2008 US Open, his left knee in all kinds of trouble. For many, this is Tiger’s greatest ever victory. First he rolls in the must make birdie on 18, a 15-footer that forces a playoff with Rocco Mediate. Then he plays through the pain barrier on Monday to lift the title.

A WIN IN WALES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger is victorious in the singles against Francesco Molinari. It's a bittersweet moment, as Team USA are on the way to a Ryder Cup defeat at Celtic Manor. So whilst Tiger is all smiles here, after a spectacular hole out for eagle, the joy wouldn't last long. The 14-time Major champion shines in the singles, although it's not a particularly memorable week for Team USA.

MEMORIAL MAGIC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger has always had such great imagination and touch around the greens, and we see this again at The Memorial in 2012. Arriving at the par-3 16th, he has left himself with very little green to work with. As if it's not a difficult enough shot already, he's also faced with a downslope. Tiger manages to pull off an audacious flop shot that lands in the perfect spot. After that, he's able to watch the ball trundle down the slope and into the cup. He goes on to win the tournament.

Tour Championship 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger starts the 2017-18 season outside of the world's top 1,000, and questions are mounting as to whether his injured body will ever stand up to a full schedule again. However, he ends up finishing the campaign with an incredible 80th PGA Tour title at East Lake. Huge crowds follow Tiger down the final fairway. After all of his injury setbacks, this is quite the comeback story.

The Helicopter Shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Tiger special. Tiger is in action at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship - and he's in a spot of bother. It's not so much the fairway bunker that's giving him a headache - although the lie isn't exactly great - it's the tree in front of him, which he has to avoid in order to find the green 134 yards away. Aiming way left, he gets the huge left-to-right cut that's required and the ball spins back across the green to end up 11 feet away. The helicopter-finish shows the master at work.

Major Number 15

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many incredible comebacks has Tiger made? The great man has been written off more than a few times, only to pull another rabbit out of the bag. However, this is perhaps his greatest ever comeback story. Back problems look to have ended any hopes of Tiger adding to his Major haul of 14, but after an 11-year wait he's a Major champion once again. A 43-year-old Tiger wins his fifth Green Jacket at Augusta and celebrates the moment with his children.

TIGER TIES SAM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger is making his first PGA Tour start since undergoing knee surgery in August. Play is suspended on Sunday due to darkness, with Tiger ahead by three shots. He returns to Narashino Country Club on Monday to apply the finishing touches. The 2019 Zozo Championship is Tiger’s 82nd PGA Tour title and it puts him alongside Sam Snead’s all-time haul of Tour wins.

CAPTAIN AMERICA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger is playing captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup, and in the singles he reminds everyone of his class. He’s first out of the gate for the Americans and takes down Abraham Ancer 3&2. It’s a crucial win and helps the USA to win the Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. Tiger finishes the week unbeaten in one of his more memorable team events.

HALL OF FAMER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

March 9, 2022 is another proud day for Tiger. Arguably the greatest and most influential golfer of all time, Tiger is inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. He talks uninterrupted for 15 minutes, taking the opportunity to reflect on his career. He also talks about his family, and says: “This is an individual award, but it's actually a team award,” Tiger said. “All of you allowed me to get here.”