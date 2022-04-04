What Driver Does Tiger Woods Use?
We take a look at what club the 15-time winner puts in at the top of his bag.
A man who rarely seems to change his equipment, Tiger Woods was using a TaylorMade SIM driver for a long time and has been using TaylorMade models for a number of years because of his equipment contract with the company. But what model does he currently put into play? Let's see
Tiger Woods currently uses a TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver after putting the new model into play at the 2021 PNC Championship. The event caused quite the stir not just because of Tiger playing with his son Charlie, but also it was the first time we got to see the red-faced TaylorMade driver. The Stealth Plus is the model in the TaylorMade range designed for the fastest swingers and most consistent ball-strikers. As with the other heads in the family, it features a lightweight carbon fibre face which is an innovation that has been 20 years in the making according to the brand. It is said to allow for a more efficient energy transfer at impact for faster ball speeds.
In the Plus version, this weight saving has also allowed engineers to reintroduce a sliding weight in the sole of the head. In this case, a 10g movable weight can be used to promote a certain shot shape bias.
In our review, in the same loft and shaft set up, the Stealth Plus was the lowest launching and spinning of the three heads. For us, it was also the longest, producing outstanding ball speed, carry and total distance performance. Like Tiger, we enjoy the looks of the driver as well, with the combination of the stealthy matte black crown and small detailing giving a compact, classic shape. You can also barely see the red face at address.
For more information on his setup, see our Tiger Woods what's in the bag post.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver review
