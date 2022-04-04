Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Driver Does Tiger Woods Use?

A man who rarely seems to change his equipment, Tiger Woods was using a TaylorMade SIM driver for a long time and has been using TaylorMade models for a number of years because of his equipment contract with the company. But what model does he currently put into play? Let's see

Tiger Woods currently uses a TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver after putting the new model into play at the 2021 PNC Championship. The event caused quite the stir not just because of Tiger playing with his son Charlie, but also it was the first time we got to see the red-faced TaylorMade driver. The Stealth Plus is the model in the TaylorMade range designed for the fastest swingers and most consistent ball-strikers. As with the other heads in the family, it features a lightweight carbon fibre face which is an innovation that has been 20 years in the making according to the brand. It is said to allow for a more efficient energy transfer at impact for faster ball speeds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the Plus version, this weight saving has also allowed engineers to reintroduce a sliding weight in the sole of the head. In this case, a 10g movable weight can be used to promote a certain shot shape bias.

In our review, in the same loft and shaft set up, the Stealth Plus was the lowest launching and spinning of the three heads. For us, it was also the longest, producing outstanding ball speed, carry and total distance performance. Like Tiger, we enjoy the looks of the driver as well, with the combination of the stealthy matte black crown and small detailing giving a compact, classic shape. You can also barely see the red face at address.

