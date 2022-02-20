Who Is Adam Scott's Wife?

Adam Scott has achieved a lot in the game of golf. In 2013 for example, he secured his biggest win to date at the Masters. As well as the Major success, he has appeared in nine Presidents Cup teams, won all over the world on a magnitude of Tours and has even reached the world number one ranking.

Away from the golf course, he is married and has two children, but who exactly is his wife? Let's take a look.

Scott and Kojzar at the 2019 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Scott married his wife, Marie Kojzar, in a secret wedding back in 2014 just after The Masters. The wedding actually took place in the backyard of Scott's Bahamas home in front of a few close friends and family, many of whom didn't know they were attending a wedding.

“It’s official,” Scott told Australian Associated Press in May 2014. “I am a settled-down man and very happy. It was just our family and a few friends and obviously there are a lot of people we would have liked to have had been there who weren’t, but we decided to have a very low-key affair.”

“She doesn’t need a traditional wedding dress to look so beautiful. We dressed up a little bit but it was still in the back yard,” Scott told the New York Post. “It was more about not building it up into something too big that may have gotten out of hand, but it was a fun event for everyone who was there and hopefully we will have fun celebrating with other friends when we catch up with them.”

Jamie An, wife of Byeong-Hun An and Kojzar watch on at the 2019 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

How did the couple meet? Well, it has been reported that the pair met when Kojzar was working as an au pair for Thomas Bjorn. Scott and Kojzar then dated on and off between 2001 and 2008 before splitting up. They got back together just after Scott's Masters victory in 2013.

Kojzar was born in Stockholm, Sweden and went to the Royal School of Art in London before eventually becoming an architect. Together, the couple have two children together called Bo-Vera and Byron.