Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Irons Does Rory McIlroy Use?

A prolific ball striker on any day, Rory McIlroy has been using TaylorMade clubs ever since he signed an equipment deal with the club manufacturer back in 2017. He's had a tendency to tinker with his iron set up, so what irons are currently in the bag of Rory McIlroy?

What Irons Does Rory McIlroy Use?

McIlroy currently uses a set of TaylorMade Rors Proto irons. These are basically P730 irons that have been specced and shaped just for him. His irons have recently changed a he had been using a set of TaylorMae P7MBs, and also a set of P730s before going back to the Rors Protos.

The Rors Protos were part of the custom series of irons made for a number of prominent TaylorMade staff players, including Dustin Johnson and (at the time) Justin Rose. They all featured slightly altered profiles of the TaylorMade P730 iron, featuring either a unique grind or blade length profile. His Rory Protos go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. He also carries a TaylorMade P790 three-iron but has been known to switch this in and out for a P770 three-iron too.

McIlroy uses a P790 3-iron at the top of his bag (Image credit: MHopley)

The TaylorMade P730 was launched back in 2017 and were launched almost exclusively as an iron for the best ball strikers in the world. They have a small blade profile, minimal offset and a refined leading edge to assist the best iron players in the world. The Rors Proto irons Johnson uses will be specced exactly to his liking, much like Tommy Fleetwood and Dustin Johnson have their iron profiles slightly adjusted to their needs. For an even more in-depth look at Rory's golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.