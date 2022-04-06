What Irons Does Dustin Johnson Use?
We take a look at the current iron set up of the big hitting American
A prolific iron player on Tour, Dustin Johnson doesn't tend to tinker too much with his iron set up. Johnson has been with TaylorMade ever since he turned professional in 2007 and signed a multi-year contract extension with the brand in 2021. So, what irons does the big hitting American currently use?
Johnson uses TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto Irons. Hehas recently been spotted using the SIM DHY utility iron but this comes in and out of the bag depending on the course conditions he is playing. The rest of his irons, from 3-iron to pitching wedge, are P730 DJ Proto irons.
These are fitted with True Temper X100 shafts - a shaft he has used in his irons ever since his junior days. The DJ Protos were part of the custom series of irons made for a number of prominent TaylorMade staff players, including Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab) and Tommy Fleetwood. They all featured slightly altered profiles of the TaylorMade P730 iron, featuring either a unique grind or blade length profile.
The TaylorMade P730 was launched back in 2017 and were launched almost exclusively as an iron for the best ball strikers in the world. They have a small blade profile, minimal offset and a refined leading edge to assist the best iron players in the world. The DJ Proto irons Johnson uses will be specced exactly to his liking, much like Tommy Fleetwood and Tiger Woods have their iron profiles slightly adjusted to their needs. For an even more in-depth look at Dustin Johnson's equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.
