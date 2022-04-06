Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Irons Does Brooks Koepka Use?

A four-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka (opens in new tab) won all four of those tournaments with Mizuno irons in the bag but in 2021 he signed with Srixon and put a new set into play. Let's take a look at the specific model below...

The announcement of Brooks signing with Srixon took place in November 2021 and he put a set of the Srixon ZX7 irons in the bag. At the time Brooks said of the iron; "I put the ZX7 Irons in play in January and it is the best iron I have played on Tour. I look forward to kicking off our new partnership this week in Las Vegas!” Koepka has been using the ZX7 irons ever since and had them in the bag for his 8th PGA Tour victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

Koepka (opens in new tab) added; "Yeah, I mean, the irons have been probably the easiest transition I have ever made. I forget what they call it, like that V-sole, where I'd never even heard of it, didn't know it existed. But going through the turf, every once in a while because I'm very steep on it, I felt like the club would grab a little bit and kind of drag it left. I haven't seen that once with these irons. They went in the bag immediately."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the irons were released got to review them and they performed well, getting 4.5 stars out of 5. Why? Well first the iron looks stunning from pretty much every angle thanks to a neat compact head and pleasing topline. They also feel soft and have a quiet impact sound, which is another desirable feature for those low handicap players. Overall it is an excellent option for golfers seeking a soft-feeling iron that won't break the bank.

Read our full Srixon ZX7 Iron review (opens in new tab)

