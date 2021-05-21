How many players will make the weekend at Kiawah Island?

What Is The Cut At The PGA Championship?

Kiawah Island is proving a tough test this week at the PGA Championship, where the world’s best golfers are having to play well just to make the cut.

The treacherous conditions mean that making the cut is an achievement in itself, with the field of over 150 players vying to make the weekend.

So, what is the cut at the PGA Championship?

The top 70 and ties will make the weekend at Kiawah Island.

That is the same number as the The Open, which also allows the top 70 and ties through to the final 36 holes.

The cut mark looks likely to fall around +4 to +6 at this year’s PGA Championship, with difficult, windy conditions at Kiawah Island.

Last year, at TPC Harding Park, the cut mark came at +2 with scoring much lower at the San Francisco venue.

The top 70 and ties is slightly more than the top 65 and ties that make the cut on the PGA Tour.

The Masters cut is just the top 50 players and ties, with the top 60 and ties making the weekend at US Open.

Collin Morikawa defends the title he won at TPC Harding Park last year.