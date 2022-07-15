Open Championship Cut Explained - How It Works
The top 70 and ties make it through to the weekend at The Open Championship
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Open Championship cut ensures that only the top 70 players and ties make it through to the weekend to battle it out for the famed Claret Jug.
The field of 156 players made it through to golf's oldest championship and somewhere around half of them progress to play the final two rounds.
There is no 10-shot rule at The Open, which was a common system seen across the game in years gone by but is seen less and less these days. The 10-shot rule means that golfers within 10 strokes of the lead make the cut, no matter what position they're in.
The projected cut at the 150th Open is currently coming in at even par at St Andrews, meaning that any player at one-over-par or worse will be heading home. It's not all bad news though, as all players who tee it up in the Open Championship receive prize money.
The leading 10 professional golfers and ties who miss the cut earn $10,500, the new 20 professional golfers and ties win $8,500, with the remainder of professional golfers and ties taking home $7,000.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
An Ode To Mark Calcavecchia - The Barefoot Champion
Bill Elliott recalls the story of "one of the best post Open interviews I've ever heard"
By Bill Elliott • Published
-
Emotional Tiger Woods After 150th Open St Andrews Exit - 'I May Not Be Back'
The 15-time Major champion received an almighty reception at St Andrews after missing the cut in what might be his last Open at the home of golf
By Elliott Heath • Published