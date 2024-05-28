US Open Future Venues: All Upcoming Confirmed Courses

The USGA is clearly an organization that likes to set its stall out early, which is apparent in its confirmation of many future US Open venues up to 2051. In total, 10 courses have been announced for 24 editions in the coming decades, and all have hosted the tournament at least once.

Here are the details of the future US Open venues that have been confirmed to date.

2025, 2033, 2042 and 2049: Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania

Oakmont is famous for its Church Pews bunker (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pennsylvania venue has hosted the US Open more times than any other, and that trend is set to continue, at least for the next few decades. It will host the Major for the 10th time in 2025 and is confirmed for three more editions between then and 2049.

The course has certainly provided plenty of drama over the years, including Jack Nicklaus’s maiden Major title in 1962. It is also regarded as one of the most difficult tests in the game, in part because of one of the golf's most famous bunkers, the Church Pews between the third and fourth holes.

2026 and 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, New York

Shinnecock Hills is a links-style course (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Long Island course is woven into the fabric of US golf. Established in 1891, it is one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA.

It also has hosted its first share of prestigious tournaments, including five editions of the US Open. That will become six in 2026, and it will host the tournament for the seventh time a decade later.

Such is the course’s standing, the links-style was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000 and is generally regarded as one of the best in the world.

2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach will host the US Open four times in the coming decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pebble Beach is no stranger to hosting men’s Majors, and has been the venue for the US Open six times, most recently in 2019. In 2023, it also hosted the US Women’s Open for the first time.

While three more editions of that tournament are also in the pipeline for the iconic California course, it will host the men’s equivalent four times in the next couple of decades, beginning in 2027.

Winged Foot will host the 2028 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winged Foot Golf Club is another course with a long history of hosting the US Open. After opening in 1923, it was the venue for its first US Open six years later, when Bobby Jones claimed the title for the third time. By the time Bryson DeChambeau lifted the trophy there at the 2020 tournament, it had hosted for the sixth time, and it will do so again in 2028.

If history is any guide, players can expect a tough time of it, with the winner shooting over par for the tournament on four of the six times it has been held there.

2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047: Pinehurst No.2, North Carolina

Pinehurst No.2 will host the US Open again five years after the 2024 tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald Ross-designed masterpiece Pinehurst No.2 will host the US Open for the fourth time in 2024, and in 2047, it will become eight.

After opening in 1907, the course was given a new lease of life in 2010 after Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore revitalized it to return it to something approaching Ross’s original design.

Like many of Ross’ designs, players will need to tackle its fairways with deceptive undulations and famous domed green complexes.

2030, 2040 and 2050: Merion Golf Club, Pennsylvania

Merion has been confirmed for three more US Opens, after previously hosting it six times (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merion will host the US Open for the sixth time in 2030, with two further editions coming after decade-long gaps. In between, it is also a future US Women’s Open venue, where it will be held for the first time in 2034.

The course is built on just 126 acres, and even though it has a surprisingly open feel, the fairways are narrow and twisting, while creeks abound, making it a severe test of anyone’s skills.

2031: Riviera Country Club, California

Riviera Country Club has only hosted the tournament once before (Image credit: Getty Images)

The regular home of one of the PGA Tour’s most prestigious events, the Genesis Invitational, has had surprisingly few brushes with men’s Majors, and that includes just one US Open when Ben Hogan won in 1948.

The course will host the US Women’s Open five years before it welcomes the men’s equivalent for the second time in 2031. However, thanks to its annual outing on the PGA Tour, the club, which boasts many famous members, should at least be familiar to the majority of players.

2034 and 2051: Oakland Hills Country Club, Michigan

Oakland Hills last hosted the US Open in 1996 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Riviera Country Club has not traditionally been a US Open venue, the same can’t be said for Oakland Hills, which will host the tournament for the seventh and eighth times in 2034 and 2051.

Still, by the time the first of those comes around, it will have been 38 years since its most recent US Open, when Steve Jones took the title.

Despite that, it retained its high profile in the years that followed thanks largely to hosting the Ryder Cup in 2004 and its third PGA Championship in 2008. It will also host the US Women’s Open for the first time three years before the men return.

2038: The Country Club Of Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club of Brookline will host the US Open in 2038 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Country Club of Brookline is one of the most famous and exclusive in the US and was the scene of local amateur Francis Ouimet’s astonishing US Open victory over Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff in 1913.

It hosted the Major for the fourth time in 2022 when Matt Fitzpatrick joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win both the US Amateur and US Open at the same venue.

It also hosts the US Women’s Open in 2045,

2039: Los Angeles Country Club, California

Los Angeles Country Club will be the venue for the US Open 16 years after it first hosted the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The California venue had been famously reluctant to host the world’s most prestigious tournaments, but that began to change in 2017 when the Walker Cup was held there.

Six years later, the US Open was played at the venue for the first time, and while it will have been 16 years by the time the 2039 edition comes around, between the two, it will also host the US Women’s Open in 2032.