US Women’s Open Future Venues

The 2024 US Women’s Open takes place at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, where players will be competing for record prize money of $12m as the profile of the women’s game continues to grow.

It’s not just increasing financial rewards that offer an indication of the encouraging direction the women’s game is taking, though. Many future venues for the women’s game’s marquee Major have also been confirmed, and not one of them isn’t among the most revered in the US.

Here are the details of future US Women’s Open venues, and what kind of challenges players can expect when they compete at them.

2025: Erin Hills, Wisconsin

Erin Hills has hosted a US Open, but not a Women's US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The public course may be a relative newcomer, having only opened in 2006, but it has quickly established a reputation as one of the best in the country.

It didn’t take long for the powers-that-be to take note, either. In fact, it was named as the venue for the 2008 US Women’s Amateur Public Links before it had been seeded, and has since hosted the 2011 US Amateur and the 2017 US Open, where Brooks Koepka claimed the first of his two titles.

The links course is built on terrain left by glaciers and offers a challenge for players of any ability across its rolling terrain.

2026: Riviera Country Club, California

The home of the Genesis Invitational hosts the US Women's Open in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

From one of the newer courses to one of the most established, the 2026 edition takes place at a course that will be celebrating its centenary. Over the years, Riviera Country Club has been the course of choice for many of the rich and famous who have lived on its Hollywood doorstep.

It is no stranger to big tournaments, either, having hosted a US Open, two PGA Championships and as the regular venue for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational.

2027: Inverness Club, Ohio

The Inverness Club is known for its many elevation changes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Inverness Club opened in 1903 and has now hosted the US Open four times and the PGA Championship twice, albeit with the most recent of the men’s Majors arriving there in 1993. It was overdue another huge event, and it’ll get one with the US Women’s Open in 2027.

Donald Ross designed the course but, like the venue for the 2023 PGA Championship, Oak Hill, renovation work was more recently entrusted to Andrew Green. As Green did with Oak Hill, he has been guided by original drawings to restore the course to something more akin to the original design

Players will find elevation changes, sharp dog legs, and tree-lined fairways throughout.

2028 and 2038: Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania

The course has previously hosted the US Women's Open twice (Image credit: Getty Images)

The course, which opened in 1903, has hosted the US Women’s Open twice, most recently in 2010, when Paula Creamer claimed victory, and it will double that number by 2038.

The picturesque parkland course is perhaps best known for its “church pews” bunker on the third and fourth holes, which measures 100 by 40 yards and has 12 ridges that resemble church pews.

2029: Pinehurst No.2, North Carolina

Pinehurst No.2 is considered Donald Ross' masterpiece (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Donald Ross-designed Pinehurst No.2 has only hosted the US Women’s Open once before, when Michelle Wie won her sole Major title the same year it also hosted the men’s US Open.

There are now 10 courses at Pinehurst Resort, dubbed “The Cradle of American Golf,” but none come close to the fame of No.2, which is considered Ross’ masterpiece. After a spell of decline, it was revamped by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore in 2010 and nowadays it is closer to Ross’ original design – including his famous “turtleback” greens.

2030: Interlachen Country Club, Minnesota

The course also hosted the 2008 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The course has held several big tournaments over the years, including the 2002 Solheim Cup and one US Women’s Open, in 2008, when Inbee Park took the honors. Almost a quarter of a century later, it will do so for a second time.

The course was redesigned by Steve Smyers in 2007 and these days is known for its manicured fairways and greens and expansive lakes.

2031 and 2042: Oakland Hills Country Club, Michigan

Oakland Hills has a long history of hosting prestigious events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another venue with a rich history of hosting high-profile events will add not one but two editions of the US Women’s Open in the space of 11 years.

Oakland Hills has hosted the men’s US Open six time, but 2031 will mark the first time the women’s equivalent has been played there. By then, it will also be nine years since a fire destroyed its clubhouse, as players tackle another Donald Ross-designed course.

2032: Los Angeles Country Club, California

Los Angeles Country Club hosted the 2023 men's US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

In contrast to Oakland Hills, Los Angeles Country Club has been famously reluctant to host the biggest tournaments over the years, although that began to change in 2017 when it was the venue for the Walker Cup, before throwing open its doors to the world with its hosting of the 2023 US Open, won by Wyndham Clark.

Nine years later, the best women golfers in the world will be able to experience the course, and its stunning views of downtown Los Angeles.

2033: Chicago Golf Club, Illinois

The course has hosted the US Women's Senior Open, but never the US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The venue has hosted three US Opens, but the most recent of those came in 1911. However, there have been other big events there over the years, including the 2018 Women’s Senior Open. It will host the US Women’s Open for the first time in its history in 2033, 141 years after it was established.

Even now, it still remains relatively true to CB Macdonald’s original design, partly because the course, which has a links-style feel, hasn’t had a significant redesign since 1923.

2034 and 2046: Merion Golf Club, Pennsylvania

Merion Golf Club is confirmed for two future editions of the US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merion is due to host the men’s US Open for the sixth time in 2030 and, four years later, the US Women’s Open will be played there for the first time.

Located on just 126 acres, the course nevertheless has a surprisingly open feel, but players shouldn't be deceived – the fairways are narrow and twisting, while creeks abound, making it a stiff challenge for anyone.

2035, 2040 and 2048: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach has hosted the US Women's Open once before (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pebble Beach is one of the world’s most iconic courses, and it finally welcomed the US Women’s Open in 2023, when Allisen Corpuz claimed her maiden Major title.

That has definitely opened the floodgates, with further editions set 12 years later, in 2040 and 2048 as the world-famous venue with its stunning views over the Pacific and tiny greens becomes established as part of the women’s game.

2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, New York

Shinnecock Hills will host the tournament for the first time in 2036 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shinnecock Hills has hosted the men’s US Open no fewer than five times, and will do again in 2026. Finally, it will add the US Women’s Open to its list of prestigious events a decade later.

The club was founded in 1891 and is firmly embedded in the history of US golf as one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA.

Players can expect a links-style course reminiscent of some of the great courses of Scotland.

2045: The Country Club of Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club of Brookline will host a US Women's Open in just over two decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2045, the US Women’s Open takes place at one of the most storied clubs in the US, The Country Club of Brookline, which is part of the country’s golf folklore thanks to the 1913 US Open, when 20-year-old amateur and former caddie Francis Ouimet walked across the street from his home to beat firm favorites Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in an 18-hole playoff – a result that sent shockwaves around the game.

The club, which is also one of the most exclusive in the country, has now hosted the US Open four times, most recently in 2022, when Matt Fitzpatrick claimed victory.