Pebble Beach Becomes USGA Anchor Site For Men's And Women's US Opens

The USGA and Pebble Beach have announced that the venue is joining Pinehurst and Oakmont as a US Open anchor site - part of an initiative to return to venues with deep and meaningful USGA championship history every five to six years.

The partnership will see the world-renowned Californian venue host a range of future prestigious tournaments, including four men's US Opens in 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044. In addition, the course has been chosen to host four US Women’s Opens in 2023, 2035, 2040 and 2048. The announcement comes as part of an effort to ensure that both men and women can compete at the highest level on the course.

USGA CEO Mike Whan said: “This relationship with Pebble Beach, long considered a national treasure, is a historic step forward for golf. In addition to elevating our Open championships, the USGA and Pebble Beach are committed to working together to ensure a more diverse, welcoming and accessible game. We couldn’t be more thankful for their collaboration and like-minded vision.”

David Stivers, the CEO of Pebble Beach Company, was equally delighted. He said: “We are honoured to deepen our long-standing partnership with the USGA, which will benefit the game of golf for years to come. We are proud that Pebble Beach Golf Links was the first public golf course to host a US Open in 1972, and that golfers around the world have the opportunity to play Pebble Beach and walk in the footsteps of champions. This partnership ensures that the legacy of championship golf on this historic course will continue long into the future and leave a lasting impact on the game.”

It was also announced that the US Senior Open and US Senior Women’s Open will be held at the resort back-to-back in 2030, with Spyglass Hill the chosen venue. The partnership marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship between the USGA and Pebble Beach that goes back to 1929 and the 33rd US Amateur Championship. So far, the resort has hosted 13 USGA Championships, including six US Opens. The most recent was in 2019, when Gary Woodland held off a strong challenge from Brooks Koepka to win his first Major.

Of the other two anchor sites, Pinehurst is guaranteed five US Opens and Oakmont four through 2049.

Below is the complete list of future USGA championships taking place at Pebble Beach.