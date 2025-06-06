Where is the 2026 US Open?
The 126th edition of the men's US Open will be held at one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA, but which one is it?
The USGA's list of future US Open venues is an impressive one, and the 2026 edition of the US Open will be held at one of America's most iconic and toughest links-style courses.
The esteemed Shinnecock Hills will host the championship for the sixth time. Being the second ever venue to host the championship, it is one of five founding member club's of the USGA and a recognizable name on the east coast.
Located in Southampton, New York, the famous course was founded in 1891 and hosted its first US Open only five years later where Scottish golfer, James Foulis claimed the title.
The course was then revised four times before the present layout, designed by William Flynn was opened for the 1931 season.
Shinnecock would have to wait nine decades before it would host its second US Open, where in 1986 Raymond Floyd won the Major with a one-under-par score. He was tied for fifth place, three shots behind leader Greg Norman who held the 54-hole lead at all four Majors in 1986. But after Norman faltered on Sunday, Floyd captured the title shooting 66 to win by two strokes and he became the then-oldest US Open champion at 43 years and 9 months.
Nine years later in 1995, Corey Pavin won his only Major after he hit what is regarded as one of the best shots seen in US Open History. Going into Sunday, Pavin was three shots off the lead. Needing to produce something special down the 72nd hole, he hit a 228 yard four wood to five feet to secure victory, marking a famous moment in the championships history.
Retief Goosen would claim the fourth US Open title at Shinnecock in 2004 when he edged out Phil Mickelson by two shots in what was regarded one of the toughest US Opens in history. The final round scoring average of 78.7 was the second-highest since World War II, at the time, and only himself and Mickelson shot under par for the week.
The last time the tournament was held in Southampton, N.Y, was in 2018, where now LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka, won the title with a one-over-par score. This was a back-to-back US Open success for the American, becoming the first player since Curtis Strange in 1989 to consecutively win the title, which has occurred only seven times.
Why is Shinnecock Hills deemed so tough?
Laid out utilizing the natural topography of the Shinnecock Hills, the historic course went under a significant restoration completed in 2016. This definitely did not take away the difficulty of the Par 70 venue though, as seen with Brooks Koepka's winning score in 2018.
Even though the restoration in 2016 widened the fairways, they are mostly doglegged and if missed, players will most likely find one of the many obstacles designed to catch them out. Whether this be the extremely tall fescue or well detailed bunkers, players will be sure find the fairway as much as they can.
The fast and firm conditions, along with undulating greens also provide awkwardness to the course. The weather too won't help, as located near the sea, winds have a tendency to become high only adding to its difficulty.
The historic clubhouse is known for its beauty and is one of the oldest across America. Resting at the top of course, it offers picturesque views overlooking the Great Peconic Bay.
The US Open will return here in 2036 as it goes back-to-back with the US Women's Open.
Shinnecock Hills Past US Open Winners
- 1896: James Foulis (n/a)
- 1986: Raymond Floyd (-1)
- 1995: Corey Pavin (E)
- 2004: Retief Goosen (-4)
- 2018: Brooks Koepka (+1)
Euan is a BA Sports Journalism student, in his third year, at the University of Brighton. He is currently on a short-term placement with Golf Monthly. Working within all the different departments, Euan is looking to expand his journalistic skills, while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as being lucky enough to report on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at local non-league football side, Lewes FC.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
