The BBC will not be showing live coverage of The Masters this year...

When Are The Masters Highlights On BBC?

The first Major of 2021 is upon us after a shorter wait than normal, with The Masters taking place in its usual April slot just a few months on from Dustin Johnson’s victory in November.

This year’s tournament will look more normal given the time of year it is taking place but there still won’t be full crowds at Augusta National and the BBC will once again not show any live coverage

The BBC will only show highlights of The Masters this year with all live coverage in the UK broadcast on Sky Sports.

As well as highlights of each day, the BBC will also broadcast live radio coverage from all four days too.

Masters Highlights BBC

The BBC will show highlights of the first three rounds for an hour and a half, with their final round highlights show lasting two hours. In case you didn’t want to stay up super early, the BBC will also show the highlights later in the day too so make sure you take note of the times below.

Friday 9th – Round One Highlights

00:30-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

15:15-16:45 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday 10th – Round Two Highlights

00:50-02:20 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

10:30-12:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday 11th – Round Three Highlights

00:05-01:35 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

11:30-13:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Monday 12th – Round Four Highlights

00:00-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

14:30-16:30 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Masters Radio Coverage BBC

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all four rounds.

Thursday 8th – Round One live radio coverage

21:00-22:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

22:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

12:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Friday 9th – Round Two live radio coverage

20:30-00:00 BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

12:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Saturday 10th – Round Three live radio coverage

20:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

19:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Sunday 11th – Final Round live radio coverage

21:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

19:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips