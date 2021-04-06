The BBC will not be showing live coverage of The Masters this year...
When Are The Masters Highlights On BBC?
The first Major of 2021 is upon us after a shorter wait than normal, with The Masters taking place in its usual April slot just a few months on from Dustin Johnson’s victory in November.
This year’s tournament will look more normal given the time of year it is taking place but there still won’t be full crowds at Augusta National and the BBC will once again not show any live coverage
The BBC will only show highlights of The Masters this year with all live coverage in the UK broadcast on Sky Sports.
As well as highlights of each day, the BBC will also broadcast live radio coverage from all four days too.
Related: The Masters Live Stream
Masters Highlights BBC
The BBC will show highlights of the first three rounds for an hour and a half, with their final round highlights show lasting two hours. In case you didn’t want to stay up super early, the BBC will also show the highlights later in the day too so make sure you take note of the times below.
Friday 9th – Round One Highlights
00:30-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
15:15-16:45 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday 10th – Round Two Highlights
00:50-02:20 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
10:30-12:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Sunday 11th – Round Three Highlights
00:05-01:35 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
11:30-13:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Monday 12th – Round Four Highlights
00:00-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
14:30-16:30 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Masters Radio Coverage BBC
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all four rounds.
Thursday 8th – Round One live radio coverage
21:00-22:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live
22:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
12:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Friday 9th – Round Two live radio coverage
20:30-00:00 BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
12:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Saturday 10th – Round Three live radio coverage
20:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live
19:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Sunday 11th – Final Round live radio coverage
21:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live
19:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips