WATCH: Jordan Spieth Finds Tree Trouble At Augusta National

Jordan Spieth's ambitious shot from the trees backfired as the ball ricocheted back and nearly hit him during his first round of the Masters.

The 2015 champion had been going along nicely at one-under-par during the opening round of the Masters, with two birdies being cancelled out by just a single bogey.

But disaster would strike on the par-4 ninth hole, with Spieth losing his footing and blocking his drive deep into the trees to the right of the fairway.

After finding his ball, Spieth was left with either a simple chip out onto the fairway or an extremely optimistic gap through the trees.

After a lengthy discussion with his caddie Michael Greller, Spieth went for the optimistic route which would require a punch shot under several trees from the pine straw.

As he set up to his shot, Sky Sports commentator, Butch Harmon, jokingly said: “So you think when he swings at this he ducks so it doesn’t come back at him or what?!”

However, Harmon’s call proved correct, with the American’s shot clattering into the tree in front of him and flying back over his head.

With the ball finishing some 40-yards behind him, Spieth would trudge back to find his ball with a slightly bigger opening through the trees this time.

The shot he played left a lot to be desired though, with Harmon saying: “I know he’s Jordan Spieth, but come on man!”

Playing his third shot, Spieth would carve a low iron just short of the green with a possibility of an unlikely bogey.

His fourth shot was well played, leaving himself around 10-feet for the bogey, but miraculously Spieth would three-putt from a range that he is usually so confident from. Eventually finishing with a triple bogey and a two-over-par front nine.

