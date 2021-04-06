We preview the first men's Major of the year and chat to Sky Sports' Wayne Riley...

Listen To Our Masters Preview Podcast

It’s here again! This week we look ahead to The Masters, featuring an in-depth preview, what it’s like to be and play there, our predictions and much more.

We also chat to Sky Sports’ Wayne Riley and hear a funny Augusta National story from Joost Luiten.

Listen below:

What is the Golf Monthly Clubhouse? – Weekly Golf Podcast

Our very own Senior Content Editor and Golf Monthly Tipster Tom Clarke hosts the Clubhouse each week along with Senior Staff Writer Elliott Heath.

The Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast is one of the UK’s most popular listens every week and is also popular around the world from Europe to the US to Australia.

As well as top interviews, the podcast also offers up great insight and debate on the world of golf from the Golf Monthly team, whether that’s what is happening on Tour, in the grassroots game, equipment and more.

Sit back, put your feet up and enjoy!

