The Japanese star could become his country's first ever male Major champion at Augusta - but what's his record like in the tournament?

Hideki Matsuyama’s History At The Masters

Hideki Matsuyama looks set to contend to win his first Major Championship at the 2021 Masters.

The Japanese star leads heading into the final round and could become his country’s first male Major winner.

So what’s his record like at Augusta National?

In recent years, it has been very good as his bogey-free 65 in the third round, which was the first bogey-free round of the 2021 Masters, was his 10th consecutive score of par or better in the tournament.

The five-time PGA Tour winner and former World No.2 is playing in his tenth Masters, where he has recorded two top-10s and just one missed cut.

Augusta is considered a ball striker’s paradise and second shot course, and Matsuyama is undoubtedly one of the best iron players in the game.

When his putter warms up, he can shoot the lights out – as witnessed in the third round of the 2021 tournament.

He’s also got plenty of experience around Augusta, having played 37 competitive rounds prior to the 2021 final round.

His debut in the event was as an amateur in 2011, where he finished as low am to win the Silver Cup.

He finished the week in T27th at one under par.

Matsuyama had a stellar amateur career and qualified for the tournament after winning the 2010 Asian Amateur Championship, which he successfully defended in 2011.

His best finish to date in The Masters was in 2015 where he finished 5th after a final round of 66, which was also his best ever finish in a Major at that stage.

The Japanese star finished at 11 under par, which was seven short of Jordan Spieth’s record-equalling total.

He then recorded a T7 the following year after a final round of 73.

Matsuyama began the final day just two back of Jordan Spieth and eventually ended five shy of Danny Willett.