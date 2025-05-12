Watch The Bizarre Moment Hideki Matsuyama Works On His Putting In Torrential Rain Ahead Of PGA Championship

The 2021 Masters champion was seen working on his putting in some horrendous conditions on Monday at the PGA Championship...

Hideki Matsuyama working on his putting on a flooded green with a team member holding an umbrella over him
(Image credit: Instagram: @Austin_Eckroat)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

It's set to be a soft Quail Hollow this week following downpours on Monday in the Charlotte, North Carolina area and more rain on the way according to the PGA Championship weather forecast.

Fans were not allowed on-site all day before a downpour hit in the afternoon to leave the course waterlogged.

Footage emerged of the heavy rains on social media before a now-viral clip surfaced of PGA Championship hopeful Hideki Matsuyama grinding on his putting.

The green Matsuyama was putting on appeared to be flooded, and unplayable, but it didn't stop the 2021 Masters champion going through his drills alongside his dedicated team, one of which was holding an umbrella over him as the rain continued to thud down.

The clip was posted on Instagram by two-time PGA Tour winner Austin Eckroat with the caption of: "This guy wants it."

Matsuyama is among the favorites in the PGA Championship betting odds this week, with the World No.7 finishing T5th and just three back of winner Justin Thomas the last time Quail Hollow hosted the PGA in 2017.

His backers will surely be impressed by his work ethic shown on Monday, but perhaps a little concerned that he may be dealing with some issues on the greens.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner, who was last victorious at The Sentry in January with a remarkable 35-under-par winning score, currently ranks 80th in Strokes Gained: Putting for the 2025 PGA Tour season.

He finished T17th at last week's Truist Championship, where he closed with a disappointing 73 and lost over 2.7 strokes on the greens.

He has made every single one of his 12 PGA Championship cuts, with his best finishes of T4 and T5 coming in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸