Watch The Bizarre Moment Hideki Matsuyama Works On His Putting In Torrential Rain Ahead Of PGA Championship

It's set to be a soft Quail Hollow this week following downpours on Monday in the Charlotte, North Carolina area and more rain on the way according to the PGA Championship weather forecast.

Fans were not allowed on-site all day before a downpour hit in the afternoon to leave the course waterlogged.

I don't think the heavy stuff's coming down for quite a while

Footage emerged of the heavy rains on social media before a now-viral clip surfaced of PGA Championship hopeful Hideki Matsuyama grinding on his putting.

The green Matsuyama was putting on appeared to be flooded, and unplayable, but it didn't stop the 2021 Masters champion going through his drills alongside his dedicated team, one of which was holding an umbrella over him as the rain continued to thud down.

The clip was posted on Instagram by two-time PGA Tour winner Austin Eckroat with the caption of: "This guy wants it."

No rain is stopping Hideki Matsuyama from putting in work. 💪

Matsuyama is among the favorites in the PGA Championship betting odds this week, with the World No.7 finishing T5th and just three back of winner Justin Thomas the last time Quail Hollow hosted the PGA in 2017.

His backers will surely be impressed by his work ethic shown on Monday, but perhaps a little concerned that he may be dealing with some issues on the greens.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner, who was last victorious at The Sentry in January with a remarkable 35-under-par winning score, currently ranks 80th in Strokes Gained: Putting for the 2025 PGA Tour season.

He finished T17th at last week's Truist Championship, where he closed with a disappointing 73 and lost over 2.7 strokes on the greens.

He has made every single one of his 12 PGA Championship cuts, with his best finishes of T4 and T5 coming in 2016 and 2017 respectively.