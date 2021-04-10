Watch the best shots from day three of the 85th US Masters

Best Shots From Round Three Of The Masters

Moving day at the Masters and this is where things start to get serious.

And we weren’t left disappointed.

We had chip ins, tramliners for eagle, splash shots, an ace, some heroic recovery shots – and lots more.

Here are some of the best shots from round three of the Masters.

Rose Makes A Fast Start

The Englishman was quick out of the blocks with birdies at 1 and 2.

Hole In One Alert!

Corey Conners makes an ace on 6.

Not long later and he was three under for two holes, courtesy of a tramliner at 7.

Spieth’s Magic On 8

Surely you can’t make birdie from here? You can if your name is Jordan Spieth.

Billy’s Splash Shot

We’ve seen plenty of these shots go wrong before – but Billy Horschel makes a pretty good job of this one.

Zalatoris With A Classy Up-And-Down

A fine pitch sets up a birdie opportunity, but there was still work to be done…

Mickelson’s Short Game Skills

You have to make room for a bit of Lefty in your Masters highlights.

Matsuyama With A Peach On Golden Bell

After making birdie at 11, Matsuyama fired in a beauty to 12.

Spieth Doing Spieth Things

A bogey looked on the cards at 10, but Spieth had other ideas…

Xander Schauffele From Range

This is what moving day at the Masters is all about.

Matsuyama Goes Two Clear

First came the eagle on 15, then came a super tee shot on 16 for a kick-in birdie.

Justin’s Moves On Moving Day

Not one of the best shots, but certainly one of the best moves…

Well, that was moving day.

What will Sunday have in store? Will Matsuyama become Japan’s first Masters champion?

As the saying goes, the Masters doesn’t really start until the back nine on Sunday.

It should be fun.