Get to know English golf presenter Cara Banks a little better...

Who Is Cara Banks? 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Her

1. Banks has been co-host of the Golf Channel’s Morning Drive programme since 2015 and also presents Golf Central as well as PGA Tour coverage

2. Prior to moving to Orlando, she worked for Golfing World in the UK as a presenter

3. She has also worked for Live @ Wimbledon covering the tennis grand slam from the All England Lawn Tennis Club

4. Previously known as Cara Robinson, she married her now-husband Oliver Banks in October 2017

5. She gave birth to her son Jesse Jagger Myles Banks on June 1st, 2019

6. She is a keen golfer and often plays at Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club in Kent when she is back home

7. She hosted the 2017 World Golf Hall of Fame Ceremony as well as the 2017 Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony

8. As well as her work for the Golf Channel, she often commentates for BBC 5 Live at The Open and also appears on Sky Sports

9. She enjoys skiing

10. Cara plays most of her golf at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando

11. She lists her passions as sport, fitness, travel, food & wine

12. She is 6’1″ tall