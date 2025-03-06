Trey Mullinax Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Trey Mullinax was part of a brilliant college golf team before making his way in the professional game - find out more about him here with these 10 facts

Trey Mullinax takes a shot at the Mexico Open
Trey Mullinax has found success in both his college and professional careers
Trey Mullinax had a hugely successful college golf career, and it didn't take too long for him to make an impression in the professional game. There have been setbacks along the way, too, including a worrying injury, but he has continued to carve out success even when faced with adversity.

Here are 10 things to know about the PGA Tour pro.

Trey Mullinax Facts

1. Trey Mullinax was born on June 29, 1992 in Birmingham, Alabama.

2. He had a key role in the most successful period of the University of Alabama men’s golf program. The Crimson Tide won college golf’s biggest tournament, the NCAA Division I Championship, in both 2013 and 2014, and Mullinax was in both line-ups.

Trey Mullinax takes a shot at the NCAA Division I Championship

3. He turned professional in 2014 with his first win coming on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) two years later at the Rex Hospital Open.

4. That helped him finish in the top 25 money leaders, which earned him his PGA Tour card for the first time.

5. In 2017, he finished T9 in the US Open at Erin Hills in what was his maiden Major start.

6. In the pro-am before the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge, he was accidentally hit in the head by a golf ball. He was diagnosed with mild concussion but was able to play in the event, finishing T40. However, he felt the effects over the following weeks, missing the cut in each of his starts. He was finally diagnosed with severe concussion and had to rest for six weeks.

7. His maiden PGA Tour win came in the 2022 Barbasol Championship (now the ISCO Championship) when he beat Kevin Streelman by one.

Trey Mullinax with the Barbasol Championship trophy

Trey Mullinax's first PGA Tour win came at the 2022 Barbasol Championship

8. He didn't have time to celebrate as he needed to fly home to pick up his passport. That's because his win meant he secured the last spot in the 150th Open at St Andrews offered by that year’s Open Qualifying Series.

9. He barely made the cut, and only discovered after his second round that his clubs had been bent in transit to Scotland, which had affected his putting. After fixing his broken putter, he went low on Saturday with a 66 before finishing T21 at the Major.

10. His dream fivesome would include his dad, his grandfathers and Jack Nicklaus.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Trey Mullinax Bio

Full Name

Howard Travis Mullinax III

Born

June 29, 1992 - Birmingham, Alabama

Height

6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)

Turned Pro

2014

Former Tour

Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Professional Wins

3

Highest OWGR

77th

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Trey Mullinax Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Korn Ferry Tour

2016 Rex Hospital Open

-14 (one stroke)

Korn Ferry Tour

2020 Orange County National Championship

-23 (one stroke)

PGA Tour

2022 Barbasol Championship

-25 (one stroke)

