Trey Mullinax Secures Final Open Spot With Barbasol Championship Win
After producing a birdie at the final hole, it was American, Trey Mullinax, who secured his first PGA Tour title and the final spot at St Andrews
In a contest for not only a Tour title, but also an Open Championship spot, it was American, Trey Mullinax, who came out on top, with a clutch birdie at the 72nd hole giving him a one shot win over fellow countryman, Kevin Streelman.
After the Genesis Scottish Open, it was time to move on to the second co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, with an exciting finale in store as multiple players battled it out for the final spot at the Old Course next week.
The Barbasol Championship had been seriously affected by Mother Nature, with the field having to return on Sunday to complete their third and fourth rounds and, after a lengthy morning, it was DP World Tour's Rookie of the Year, Matti Schmid, who led going into the final round.
However, the young German struggled over the Keene Trace Golf Club layout, as a final round 77 dropped him down the leaderboard. That left the congested pack to battle it out. Eventually, it became a two horse race between Mullinax and Streelman.
Leading into the back nine, it was Streelman who held the advantage. However, a topsy-turvy battle ensued with both men matching each other blow for blow. As they approached the last, it was a tie at 24-under, with the duo still unable to be separated.
Whoever claimed victory was guaranteed a win that would likely change their life, with not only a spot at The Open Championship being secured, but also a place at The Players Championship and PGA Championship in 2023, as well as multiple points towards the FedEx Cup and DP World Tour standings.
As both men struck superb shots into the 72nd hole, it was Mullinax who made landed the first decisive blow, as his birdie putt rolled in from the edge of the green. The pressure was now on Streelman and, when his putt failed to drop, the win and spot at St Andrews was Mullinax's.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
