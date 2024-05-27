Where Is The US Women's Open In 2025?
The US Women's Open will take place at Wisconsin's Erin Hills for the first time in 2025
The 2024 US Women's Open returns to Pennsylvania's Lancaster Country Club after also visiting the venue in 2015, where In-gee Chun won her US Open.
So is it heading next year?
It's going to a new venue for the US Women's Open but one that will be familiar with golf fans - Erin Hills - where the 80th edition of the championship will take place.
Erin Hills, just 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, only opened in 2006 but has a strong cast of championships under its belt that will get even stronger once the world's best female golfers tackle it in 2025.
The public course is built on land that was left by icy fingers and streams from the last glacier to cover south central Wisconsin. It has a modern, linsky feel with bentgrass greens and fine fescue fairways.
It's among the best public courses in the US and also houses lodgings for visiting golfers. It is one of many top class facilties lined up in the list of future US Women's Open venues.
Erin Hills is most notable for hosting the 2017 US Open, which is where Brooks Koepka captured his maiden Major title by four strokes from Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. The par 72 layout measured a huge 7,741 yards that week.
The 2025 US Women's Open at Erin Hills will be the venue's fifth USGA championship after hosting the '17 US Open as well as the 2008 US Women's Amateur Public Links, the 2011 US Amateur and the 2022 US Mid-Amateur.
PGA Tour player Kelly Kraft triumphed in the 2011 US Amateur, where he defeated Patrick Cantlay in the final.
The course is not currently in the men's US Open rota but could well be a venue to host either or both of the men's and women's championships again in the longer term.
“We are thrilled to return to Erin Hills, and to bring the US Women’s Open and US Mid-Amateur to such a memorable and deserving course,” former USGA CEO Mike Davis said in 2019.
“To bring these championships to a public facility all golfers can enjoy is especially exciting for us. The USGA has a great relationship with the facility, and Erin Hills has proven to be one of the premier golf venues in the nation as well as an excellent test.”
It will be the third US Women's Open hosted in Wisconsin after two championships at Kohler's Blackwolf Run. Se Ri Pak famously triumphed in 1998 and Na Yeon Choi won in 2012 championship.
Wisconsin is most famous in golf circles for Whistling Straits, which has hosted three PGA Championships plus the 2021 Ryder Cup, which was won by Team USA in record fashion.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
