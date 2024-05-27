Where Is The US Women's Open In 2025?

The 2024 US Women's Open returns to Pennsylvania's Lancaster Country Club after also visiting the venue in 2015, where In-gee Chun won her US Open.

So is it heading next year?

It's going to a new venue for the US Women's Open but one that will be familiar with golf fans - Erin Hills - where the 80th edition of the championship will take place.

Erin Hills, just 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, only opened in 2006 but has a strong cast of championships under its belt that will get even stronger once the world's best female golfers tackle it in 2025.

The public course is built on land that was left by icy fingers and streams from the last glacier to cover south central Wisconsin. It has a modern, linsky feel with bentgrass greens and fine fescue fairways.

It's among the best public courses in the US and also houses lodgings for visiting golfers. It is one of many top class facilties lined up in the list of future US Women's Open venues.

Erin Hills is most notable for hosting the 2017 US Open, which is where Brooks Koepka captured his maiden Major title by four strokes from Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. The par 72 layout measured a huge 7,741 yards that week.

Brooks Koepka won his first Major at Erin Hills in the 2017 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 US Women's Open at Erin Hills will be the venue's fifth USGA championship after hosting the '17 US Open as well as the 2008 US Women's Amateur Public Links, the 2011 US Amateur and the 2022 US Mid-Amateur.

PGA Tour player Kelly Kraft triumphed in the 2011 US Amateur, where he defeated Patrick Cantlay in the final.

The course is not currently in the men's US Open rota but could well be a venue to host either or both of the men's and women's championships again in the longer term.

“We are thrilled to return to Erin Hills, and to bring the US Women’s Open and US Mid-Amateur to such a memorable and deserving course,” former USGA CEO Mike Davis said in 2019.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“To bring these championships to a public facility all golfers can enjoy is especially exciting for us. The USGA has a great relationship with the facility, and Erin Hills has proven to be one of the premier golf venues in the nation as well as an excellent test.”

It will be the third US Women's Open hosted in Wisconsin after two championships at Kohler's Blackwolf Run. Se Ri Pak famously triumphed in 1998 and Na Yeon Choi won in 2012 championship.

Wisconsin is most famous in golf circles for Whistling Straits, which has hosted three PGA Championships plus the 2021 Ryder Cup, which was won by Team USA in record fashion.