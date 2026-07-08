Travis Smyth WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Australian Use?

Travis Smyth is enjoying a fine 2026, with the Australian claiming the biggest win of his career on the Asian Tour at the International Series Japan.

He also claimed victory on the PGA Tour of Australasia and made his second Major appearance at the PGA Championship, with the Ping staffer putting his set-up to good use throughout the season.

Speaking at International Series Morocco, Smyth went through his full what's in the bag, starting with a Ping G440 Max driver, which possesses a 9° head that's set nearer to 10°.

The reason why his driver is set up nearer to 10° is to "help with spin and keeping the ball in the air," he states. Along with the head, Smyth pairs the driver with a Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 6 X shaft.

In terms of fairway woods, Smyth tweaks this area of the bag regularly. He carries a mini driver, which replaces the 3-wood some weeks, whilst he also uses a 3-hybrid that replaces a 7-wood.

His mini driver of choice a Ping Prototype, while his 3-wood is a G440 Max. In terms of his hybrid, which Smyth calls "one of his favorite clubs in the bag," that's a standard G430, while his 7-wood is another G440 Max.

According to Smyth: "I love the mini driver, but it's not the easiest to get off the ground, compared to the regular 3-wood.

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"If it's a course where there's par 5s, and I need the 3-wood to hit the greens, then I'll keep that in the bag as it's much easier to hit off different lies."

Shaft-wise, he uses a mix of Fujikura Ventus Blue and Black models.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the irons, where Smyth uses a Ping iDi utility iron, but in a 4-iron configuration.

Providing a strong amount of forgiveness, Smyth then uses Ping Blueprint S from 5-iron to pitching wedge, with the set one of the best Ping irons money can buy.

He did previously use the Blueprint T in 7-iron to pitching wedge, but changed the set-up last year, due to the fact that the Blueprint S were easier and more forgiving to hit.

"I've always used the latest equipment from Ping, as it has always been a very easy transition," explains Smyth, who uses Ping s259 wedges in a 50°, 55° and 60° configuration.

"I've got them in a raw finish. The reason being when you lay the club down, the reflection comes up and bounces back into your eyes. In the raw finish, though, you don't have that."

Shaft-wise, both his irons and wedges have Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X shafts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final club in Smyth's bag is the putter, with the Asian Tour winner using a Ping PLD Ally Blue Onset, a club he describes as a "game changer."

A zero-torque model, Smyth states: "I used this head before in a regular neck and I loved it. They then came out with the center-shafted model and I asked Ping to send me it.

"I didn't get properly fitted, but it felt amazing and it's really helped my putting, which was letting me down for a couple of years. It felt like I could really contend in tournaments with it in the bag."

Rounding out the full what's in the bag is the golf ball, with Smyth using a Titleist Pro V1, a model that has been in the bag for the whole of his professional career.

Travis Smyth WITB: Full Specs