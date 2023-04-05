Sandy Lyle Grouped With LIV Golfers In Final Masters Appearance

Legendary Scot Sandy Lyle recently announced his retirement and explained that the 2023 Masters will be his final senior tournament.

However, the 1988 winner’s farewell appearance at Augusta National is notable for another reason - who he has been grouped with. The 65-year-old will tee it up alongside LIV Golf players Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch in the opening two rounds.

Lyle made his 100th Major appearance at last year’s tournament and revealed back then that this year would likely mark his last. He said: "I think probably next year might be the end of the Lyle attack on the golf course." Of course, at that time, the emergence of LIV Golf still hadn't been confirmed. That means he couldn’t have known that he would have a connection in the controversial appearance of two of its players this year.

There had been fears the presence of LIV players could lead to tension at the tournament. However, so far, it has passed largely without incident, with the only thing of note being Phil Mickelson’s uncustomary low profile at the Champions Dinner.

Before that, there were even signs of harmony breaking out between the players and those on rival circuits after PGA Tour stalwart Rory McIlroy played a practice round with LIV player Brooks Koepka.

However, earlier in the week, it was revealed that LIV Golf players had been omitted from Thursday’s featured groups coverage, suggesting that, away from player relationships, there is still some discomfort with their presence. That omission includes Kokrak, who appears courtesy of his place in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2022, and Gooch, who qualifies thanks to his appearance in last year's Tour Championship on the PGA Tour.

After making his century of Major appearances at the 2022 tournament, Lyle said the achievement was "something to tell the grandchildren”. His 101st will likely be too, albeit for very different reasons.