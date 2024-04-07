11 Things You Need To Do When Visiting The Masters For The First Time
Got your tickets for one of the greatest shows in golf? Add these to the list of Augusta National 'must dos'
You’re a Masters rookie, giddy with excitement at what lies ahead: a first ever visit to Georgia and the world-famous Augusta National. No doubt you’ll have done some research, although it pays to be thoroughly prepared before attending the first Major Championship of the season. We’ve been going to Augusta for many, many years – so our team of writers is well placed to offer some helpful tips and advice.
1. Buy A Chair
It sounds expensive, but an official Masters chair cost just $30 in 2023. Now you can find your perfect spot, pop it down and head out on the course, safe in the knowledge that it’ll be there for you when you get back. What a fantastic tradition.
2. Collect Your Beer Cups
Don’t worry – this won’t get you into trouble. You can take your plastic beer cups away with you – a super memento that doesn’t cost you anything extra. Come next year, when you’ve not been able to get a Masters ticket, you can sit back on your sofa with your favorite cup and think about that wonderful afternoon at Augusta National. Aaah, tastes nice.
3. Wear A Cap
Even when the sun is behind the clouds in April, it still has a way of getting through in Georgia, which catches out a lot of first-time visitors.
4. Walk The Course
It’s amazing how quick a day can go in dreamland. If you do one thing, make sure you take the time to walk the course. This might be the only chance you get to really appreciate this wonderful layout and its many humps and elevation changes.
Unlike a lot of big sporting events, spectators aren’t crammed in like sardines, which means you can walk the course relatively easily, especially on practice days.
5. Visit the Golf Shop
The main Golf Shop demands at least half an hour of your time. It can get busy, but the queues move quickly and the shop assistants are excellent. Some people spend thousands of dollars in the Golf Shop, but there’s something cool for all budgets, from caps and ball markers, to cashmere sweaters and whisky glasses.
If you really don’t want to lose 30 minutes queuing, there are smaller shops out on the course; they don’t contain the same level as stock as the main Shop, but they still sell plenty of popular gear and accessories.
6. Take A Seat In Amen Corner
Of all the best places to sit and watch the action at Augusta, Amen Corner is right up there. This is the most fabled stretch of holes in golf. It’s hard to think of a better place to spend an hour or two than in the stands by the 12th green, where you can watch the best in the business tackle the magnificent par 3 that is 'Golden Bell'.
7. Wear Decent Shoes
It’s best to wear footwear that has decent grip, which is why lots of people wear golf shoes. On hot days, it might be a bit uncomfortable wearing heavier leather shoes, but if rain is forecast, you’ll be glad of the grip, especially given how hilly the course is.
8. Sample A Sandwich
Sporting events don’t have the best reputation when it comes to the food – both in terms of price and quality. The famous Masters concession menu, although fairly calorific (it’s a special occasion – treat yourself) is really quite nice – and it’s cheap!
Everyone has a favorite. The pimento cheese sandwich is right up there, as is the egg salad sandwich, which was just $1.50 in 2023. Then there’s the peach ice cream sandwich... oh my. It would be pointless telling you which one to try, as, like most people, you’ll probably end up working your way through the whole menu.
9. Get A Free Photo
Cameras are not permitted on tournament days, but you can get a professional photo taken of you standing by the clubhouse – and it’s free. The Patron Photo Location is near the par 3 course. It’s well worth queuing for because you’re not going to be able to take any other photographs inside the grounds.
10. Get To Know Your Fellow Golf Fans
You’ll meet golf fans from all over the world at the Masters, and everyone shares that same love of the game. Whether you’re standing in a queue, sitting in a stand or walking the course, make sure you have plenty of conversations with your fellow patrons, many of whom having been visiting this special corner of the world for years. You'll hear some truly wonderful stories.
11. Visit The Big Oak
There’s a large oak tree that sits directly in front of the Augusta clubhouse, one that you may well have seen on television. This magnificent specimen, which was planted in the 1850s, is not far from the main Golf Shop, so once you’ve broken your credit card, take a stroll around the corner and just stand here for a moment. It’s where some players offer a few words to media post-round.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
