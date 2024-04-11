Santiago De la Fuente Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Star

Santiago De la Fuente is a Mexican golfer who rose to prominence following his impressive victory at the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship.

That victory as an amateur earned him qualification into the 2024 Masters as well as the 2024 Open Championship and 2024 US Open.

His name might be one that starts to feature on more leaderboards when he inevitably turns pro, so why not get to know him a little better with these facts...

Santiago De La Fuente Facts

1. Santiago De la Fuente was born on 18th November, 2001 in Ocotlan, Mexico.

2. He picked up the game of golf at age three due to his dad, who he describes as the “greatest 35 handicap you’re ever going to see".

3. The Mexican began playing in tournaments when he was nine but didn’t have a coach - other than his dad - until his mid-teens. He also did not have a full set of clubs until he was in high school.

4. Growing up, his golfing inspirations were Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

5. De la Fuente first played collegiate golf at Arkansas Tech before earning a scholarship to Houston after two years.

6. He competed in the 2023 Palmer Cup as part of the International Team.

7. The Mexican enjoyed a superb collegiate season in 2022/23, earning honorable mention All-America honors and being awarded the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year award.

8. De la Fuente's breakthrough performance came with a victory at the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship in Panama. The Mexican birdied the final two holes to win by two shots over fellow countryman Omar Morales.

9. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2022 Mexican Open but missed the cut. However, De la Fuente returned in 2024 and enjoyed a more successful tournament, going on to finish T46.

10. Having won the Latin America Amateur Championship, De la Fuente made his maiden Major appearance at the 2024 Masters.