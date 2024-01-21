Santiago De la Fuente Wins Latin America Amateur Championship And Will Play in The Open Championship Plus Masters And US Open

Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente birdied the last two holes at the Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama to win the ninth instalment of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) and earn invitations to play in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, the 2024 Masters Tournament and the 124th US Open at Pinehurst. The young Mexican beat his countryman Omar Morales by two shots, closing with a superb round of 64.

“I don’t think there has been any better moment in my life,” said Santiago. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I know what a good player Omar is. I’m so happy to be playing in these Majors. What a great opportunity I have, it’s amazing.”

De la Fuente started the final round three shots behind Omar Morales but narrowed the gap at the 2nd when he made birdie compared to Morales’ bogey. A birdie on the 11th hole saw De la Fuente draw level and the pair were locked together on eight-under up until the par-3 17th.

De la Fuente hit a superb tee shot on the short hole to set up a near tap-in birdie and pull one ahead for the first time, with just one hole left to play. On the home hole, both Mexicans played solid approaches to the green. When Morales left his birdie effort just short, De la Fuente had two for it. To put the icing on the cake, he holed for birdie, a round of 64 and all the prizes that come from being LAAC champion.

As LAAC champion, De la Fuente receives an invitation to compete in the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and will automatically qualify for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon and, for the second time, will earn a spot in the US Open - the 124th instalment of which will take place at Pinehurst.

He also receives full exemptions into The 129th Amateur Championship and U.S. Amateur Championship.

Runner-up Morales will be exempt into the final stages of qualifying for The 152nd Open and the 124th U.S. Open Championship.

Colombia’s Mateo Fuenmayor closed with a 70 to take third place while Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands fired a 67 to climb into fourth place.

Founded by The R&A, The Masters and The USGA, the LAAC was inaugurated with a view to developing the game of golf in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Since it was first contested in Buenos Aires in 2015, the 72-hole strokeplay tournament has produced great champions and a number of top players.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile who won the LAAC in 2018 on home soil in Santiago, is perhaps the best-known graduate.

Others to have played in the event include Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira and Alvaro Ortiz.

There have now been 24 victories by former LAAC players on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas.