Sam Stevens WITB 2026: What Clubs Is The American Using At The US Open?
Take a look at what's in the bag of the American, Sam Stevens, below
Playing a big part of Oklahoma State Cowboy's NCAA title win in 2018, alongside Viktor Hovland and Matt Wolff, Sam Stevens has enjoyed many successes as a professional.
Winning once on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica circuit, Stevens has done so as a Ping staffer, with the American's bag made up of the brand's golf clubs.
Driver-wise, Stevens is still using the Ping G425 LST with a HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 TX shaft and a 9° head.
Stevens only uses one fairway wood, which is the Ping G430 Max, one of the best, and most forgiving, models on the market, despite being an older fairway wood.
In terms of irons, Ping Blueprint S' are present from 3-iron to pitching wedge. Ranked among the best Ping irons money can buy, they have been a regular addition for a number of years.
Shaft-wise, the HZRDUS Smoke Blue 80 6.5 TX is in the 3-wood, while the Project X LZ 125 6.5 features in the irons.
For the wedges, Stevens has Ping S259 in a 50°, 54° and 58° configuration, as they feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, a popular model among the world's best.
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Rounding out the clubs is the Ping PLD Milled Anser Putter, which has been in the bag of Stevens' for a number of years.
A blade-style putter, the American has used it for several seasons, with Stevens one of a handful of players to carry on using the blade.
The American is one of many to use the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best golf balls that money can buy.
Sam Stevens WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Ping G425 LST (9°)
HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 TX
Fairway Woods
Ping G430 Max (15°)
HZRDUS Smoke Blue 80 6.5 TX
Irons
Ping Blueprint S (3-PW)
Project X LZ 125 6.5
Wedges
Ping S259 (50°, 54° & 58°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Ping PLD Milled Anser
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Straight Down
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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